Third Kind Games Is Aiding In Upcoming Fable Game

We’re still waiting for more information on the upcoming Fable game. It’s been a good while since we last saw this project. While Microsoft had a Developer Direct last month featuring a few games in the works, Playground Games’ upcoming Fable title wasn’t. However, we discovered that the studio has another team aiding in the development.

It’s nothing new that multiple studios aid in creating a video game, especially a big IP like Fable. Playground Games is the main development team working on the reboot of Fable. But we’re finding out today, thanks to an X post from Klobrille, that there is another studio working on the game project. That studio happens to be Third Kind Games, which has helped Playground Games in the past.

Third Kind Games (Hearthstone, Forza Horizon 4) is assisting on Fable development.https://t.co/b5DP25nhEh pic.twitter.com/7qJ7FR4Tuy — Klobrille (@klobrille) February 22, 2024

Third Kind Games is an independent UK development studio that has worked with several big names in the gaming industry. In the past, the studio has helped with development for Hearthstone and Predecessor, and as mentioned, they aided Playground Games with their Fable Horizon 4 release. Now, we’re finding out that the studio is lending a hand with the upcoming Fable game.

As mentioned, we haven’t seen much of Fable. We know that this is a reboot for the series after being on hiatus for several years. But the finer details of what the narrative will entail are a mystery. We previously saw the game during an Xbox Games Showcase last year in June. That sparked some debates online on whether some of the gameplay footage featured was CGI. It was quickly reaffirmed by a developer on the game that this wasn’t CGI, but they felt the response was a compliment for the work put into the project.

Meanwhile, we’re still waiting on just when we can get our hands on Fable. The game doesn’t have a release date attached quite yet. However, a supposed leak suggested the internal launch window for the studio was set for next year. Now, how true that ends up being is anyone’s guess right now. Still, we do know that Xbox is preparing for another June showcase, which could potentially offer another look at the upcoming action RPG, and that might even come with a release date. For now, you can check out the latest showcase trailer for the game in the video embedded below.