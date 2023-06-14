Fable Developer Reaffirms The Trailer Was Not CGI

Fable fans have been waiting for what feels like an eternity for a new mainline installment. While undergoing a bit of a hiatus, a reboot was officially unveiled a couple of years ago. The game was being handled under Playground Games, which would be their first title outside of the Forza Horizon franchise. If you look at the Forza Horizon games in the past, you’ll find that they are rather visually impressive, so fans could have likely expected a visual treat for when the game launched into the marketplace.

The initial announcement trailer for Fable didn’t offer much, and it would be a few years before we got an actual more in-depth reveal of the game. We finally got a new look into this reboot during this previous Xbox Games Showcase. Fable was showcased, and it looked quite impressive, but some fans might have felt it looked too good. There was some skepticism that this game was just CGI, but that’s not the case. If you recall, the VP of Xbox Games Marketing at Microsoft, Aaron Greenberg, noted that none of the games being highlighted during the Xbox Games Showcase would be CGI.

None of our first party games in the show are full CG trailers. Everything is either in-game footage, in-engine footage, or in-game footage with some cinematics. Each of our trailers will be labeled so it is hopefully clear for our fans. — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) June 4, 2023

Instead, fans could expect everything to be in-game footage, in-engine footage, or in-game footage with some cinematics. So now, with fans suggesting that the trailer for Fable is not real, one individual spoke up from the Playground Games development team. Lukas Koelz is the lead lighting artist for Playground Games and is working on Fable.

After the feedback from fans, Lukas tweeted out some screenshots from the Fable footage showcased, which says that people not believing the trailer was real or the game would not look as good; it has become one of the best compliments.

People not believing this is 'real' or that the game will look like this is one of the best compliments. #Fable pic.twitter.com/Id80HfTdXj — Lukas Koelz (@LukasKoelz) June 14, 2023

Fable is looking to be quite a visual treat, and if you missed out on the initial trailer showcased, then you can view it in the video above. Meanwhile, it’s worth noting that the game doesn’t have a release date just yet. Instead, the developers are still working on the title for a launch at some point for the PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Although, being that this is a first-party studio title under Microsoft, we can also expect the game to land on Game Pass as well.