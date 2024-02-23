FromSoftware Will Start Giving Full Control To Additional Directors On Future Games

FromSoftware is a massive name in the industry as fans have come to enjoy their incredible, challenging gameplay experiences. The various titles have had astonishing success, and for most of those we saw released over the past several years, Hidetaka Miyazaki was responsible as a director. But as we advance, it looks like this famed name in the gaming industry is okay with stepping back and allowing someone else to take complete control.

From Dark Souls, Dark Souls III, Bloodborne, Demon Souls, and Elden Ring, Hidetaka Miyazaki was the man sitting in the director position. In fact, it was only Dark Souls II that the famed director wasn’t involved outside of taking on a supervisory role. Still, when asked about this game, Hidetaka is fond of the project. There’s even some resemblance between that installment and Elden Ring. So you can argue that without Dark Souls II, there’s no telling if we would have such a game like Elden Ring.

However, speaking with IGN, Hidetaka Miyazaki spoke about going forward and giving the responsibility to another director for those Souls-ish games. Miyazaki feels that this is very likely and that he would be entrusting the future games to other directors. That could provide new experiences for players, and who knows what exciting ideas might come to fruition with this move.

The trust runs so deep that Miyazaki would be stepping away from the supervisory role, much like how he had in Dark Souls II. Apparently, this is not something the director was fond of taking on, and it would be easiest to allow the director complete control of those projects. That could also mean we might see more titles come out from the developers, which is already a studio that manages to bring out AAA games somewhat regularly.

Of course, right now, the focus is on bringing out the Elden Ring DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree. This game DLC is in the works and will be coming out in June of this year. We also know this DLC will take players to a new land. But afterward, it might be a safe bet to expect an Armored Core 7 installment by FromSoftware. Recently, Hidetaka spoke on the game franchise and how areas could be improved. This might mean we won’t be dealing with a long hiatus, much like how we experienced before we finally received Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon.