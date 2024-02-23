Palworld: How To Farm Legendary Schematics

Want the best gear? Here's how to get it.

Getting the best gear in Palworld isn’t as simple as leveling up. Most technology unlocks as you gain levels and earn Technology Points, but the best gear can only be crafted if you find rare Legendary Schematics. These are like enhanced blueprints — you’ll only be able to craft upgraded Assault Rifles or Metal Armor once you collect a Legendary Schematic. Finding them is tricky too, but Palworld players have discovered an incredibly simple way to farm them. Here we’re going to explain how to farm Legendary Schematics through treasure chests, or to target your farming by hunting specific Alpha Pals. Alpha Pals also have a chance to drop a specific Legendary Schematic. We’ll cover everything for the best blueprints in the full guide ahead.

Farming Legendary Schematics | Chests

Chests have a chance to drop high level schematics — the best schematics are Legendary Schematics. These are high level crafting recipes that only work when the schematic is in your inventory. Legendary Schematics allow you to craft improved versions of weapons and armor sets, giving you more damage and defense. These rare drops are incredibly useful, and there’s a way to farm all of them.

There are four rarities of Schematics. Schematics can drop at the following rarities.

The four rarities are: Uncommon / Common / Epic / Legendary

The higher the rarity, the more likely to drop from improved chests. There are chests that require Copper, Silver and Gold Keys. Red Chests are most likely to drop Legendary schematics. Silver Key chests can also drop Legendary Schematics.

Chest Farming Location : One of the best places to farm for Schematics has four chests — these chests can require any of the three types of keys. The four chests respawn every time you fast-travel .

: One of the best places to farm for Schematics has — these chests can require any of the three types of keys. The four chests respawn every time you . x4 Chest Spawn : West of Icy Weasel Hill [ -76, 186 ] on a tall circular tower to the north of a vast ancient city. You’ll need a flying mount to reach this area.

: West of Icy Weasel Hill [ ] on a tall circular tower to the north of a vast ancient city. You’ll need a flying mount to reach this area. Three of these chests drop items — one with a red aura will often drop Legendary Schematics. The other three chests are also highly likely to drop Gold Keys.

Gold Keys are guaranteed to drop from Black Marketer NPCs. One is located at the town in the desert north. You can also find a Black Marketer at the Abandoned Mineshift to the southeast of the Desolate Church. Killing the Black Market Dealer will drop about 10,000 gold and a guaranteed Gold Key. You can also get Gold Keys from opening chests in high level areas like the snowy region in the northwest. You’ll also find rare gold locked chests.

Farming Legendary Schematics | Alpha Pals

Alpha Pals also have a chance to drop Legendary Schematics. Schematics don’t drop every time you defeat an Alpha Pal — you may need to defeat the Alpha Pals multiple times to earn a Legendary Drop. Each boss has a different Legendary Schematic that can drop. Here’s a complete list of all the Legendary Schematics you can earn.

Chillet (Lvl. 11): Legendary Cloth Armor Schematic

(Lvl. 11): Legendary Cloth Armor Schematic Penking (Lvl. 15): Legendary Feathered Head Band Schematic

(Lvl. 15): Legendary Feathered Head Band Schematic Azurobe (Lvl. 17): Legendary Pelt Armor Schematic

(Lvl. 17): Legendary Pelt Armor Schematic Bushi (Lvl. 23): Legendary Crossbow Schematic

(Lvl. 23): Legendary Crossbow Schematic Kingpaca (Lvl. 23): Legendary Old Bow Schematic

(Lvl. 23): Legendary Old Bow Schematic Beakon (Lvl. 29): Legendary Handgun Schematic

(Lvl. 29): Legendary Handgun Schematic Warsect (Lvl. 30): Legendary Metal Helm Schematic

(Lvl. 30): Legendary Metal Helm Schematic Elizabee (Lvl. 31): Legendary Metal Armor Schematic

(Lvl. 31): Legendary Metal Armor Schematic Menasting (Lvl. 44): Legendary Refined Metal Helm Schematic

(Lvl. 44): Legendary Refined Metal Helm Schematic Suzaku (Lvl. 45): Legendary Pump Action Shotgun Schematic

(Lvl. 45): Legendary Pump Action Shotgun Schematic Astegon (Lvl. 48): Legendary Heat Resistant Refined Metal Armor Schematic

(Lvl. 48): Legendary Heat Resistant Refined Metal Armor Schematic Blazemut (Lvl. 49): Legendary Assault Rifle Schematic

(Lvl. 49): Legendary Assault Rifle Schematic Lyleen Noct (Lvl. 49): Legendary Cold Resistant Refined Metal Armor Schematic

(Lvl. 49): Legendary Cold Resistant Refined Metal Armor Schematic Frostalion (Lvl. 50): Legendary Pal Helmet Schematic

(Lvl. 50): Legendary Pal Helmet Schematic Jetragon (Lvl. 50): Legendary Missile Launcher Schematic

(Lvl. 50): Legendary Missile Launcher Schematic Palidus / Necromus (Lvl. 50): Legendary Cold / Heat Resistant Refined Schematic

That’s all the different Schematics you can farm in Palworld. Now get out there and start collecting keys — you’ll need a lot of ammo or a lot of keys to complete your collection of schematics, especially if you’re hunting down the best schematics possible.