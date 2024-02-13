Palworld: How To Breed The Most Powerful Pals

If you want to make the perfect Pals, you’ll need to start breeding in Palworld. Breeding can be a complicated process, and we’ve thoroughly covered how to get started with breeding here. Once you’ve setup your first Breeding Camp and Incubator, you can start mixing Pals to make the most powerful creatures imaginable. And it doesn’t necessarily matter what species of Pal you choose — the trick is breeding Pals with the best traits.

Every Pal has passive skills they can pass down to their offspring. The more Pals you collect with these traits and breed together, the more likely you’ll get an Offspring with strong skills and high stats. While stats are important, it’s the passive skills that matter the most. Finding Pals with the best possible passive skills and passing those skills (with high ranks) — and you can create the fastest (or straight-up best) Pals in the game.

Alpha Pals are also some of the best. If you want to skip breeding, focus on catching Alpha Pals — these are marked in special locations where they respawn. Alpha Pals are especially tough but often come with useful passive skills, so they’re also great for breeding.

How To Breed The Best Pals

The trick to breeding unstoppable (or just straight-up useful) Pals is through skills. Pals will often have a skill in their description, and these are totally independent of their species. Skills are totally random (except in some cases) and their stats will vary wildly in a single species. To get the best, these are the skills you’ll want to look out for.

Legend (+20% damage, +20% defense, +15% speed)

(+20% damage, +20% defense, +15% speed) Musclehead (+30% damage, -50% work speed)

(+30% damage, -50% work speed) Swift (+30% movement speed)

Alternatively, you can also find these not-as-useful skills and breed them.

Ferocious (+20% damage)

(+20% damage) Burly Body (+20% defense)

Legend is one of the best skills in the game and only drops from Legendary Pals. This trait can be passed down to breeding offspring of Legendary Pals, so any Pal can unlock the Legend trait. Still, it isn’t even the best trait in the game.

There are five Legendary Pals in Palworld. They’re located at marked, designated boss locations on the map — look for Paladius, Necromus, Frostallion, Frostallion Noct and Jetragon. These five are guaranteed to have the Legend Skill.

Musclehead might be the best skill — your Pal’s work speed takes a huge hit, but if you’re breeding for maximum strength, there’s nothing better. +30% makes them stronger than even Legend. Make sure to save these for your combat team and don’t assign them to work in your base.

Swift is another all-time best skill. Assign this to your designated mount and keep breeding to get the best possible speed. At the highest rank, Swift turns your flying mount into a jet fighter. You’ll blaze through the map.

Ferocious and Burly Body are also extremely good skills for players that want a boost but aren’t totally min-maxing. If you want to deal more damage but don’t want the harsh work speed hit, then Ferocious is a strong choice. Burly Body should be saved before you unlock Legendary Pals. The 20% defense buff is identical to the Legend skill, but without all the other benefits.

And that’s it! Here’s a quick rundown of how to pass down skills to your Pal offspring. The specifics are the tricky part — you’ll need to reach high levels before you can produce cakes efficiently. Until then, here are the basic steps.

Breeding Better Pals | Step-by-Step

To breed better Pals, you’ll need a lot of Cake. I also recommend multiple Breeding Camps and Incubators — at least one per camp. With four or five Breeding Camps, you’ll speed up this process exponentially. Here are the essential steps.

Let’s say you want to breed Pals with the Legend Skill — for example, we want a Ragnahawk with the Legend Skill. To do that, you’ll want to follow these basic steps.

To get a Legend Skill Ragnahawk , stary by breeding Beackon + Necromus = Ragnahawk . The Necromus may pass down the Legend Skill. Start with 10-20 Eggs.

, stary by breeding + = . The Necromus may pass down the Legend Skill. Start with Eggs. Hatch all eggs and see which of the Ragnahawks you’ve produced has the Legend Skill. Take those best Ragnahawks — the ones with Legend and the highest skills — then breed those together.

Now we’re getting better Ragnahawks. Repeat the process until you finally get a perfect Ragnahawk for your Palbox.

This is a long and labor-intensive process. Just making all the cakes you’ll need — sometimes hundreds — can take hours of work. You’ll want to wait until you get the late-game cooking facilities that make baking cake so much easier. You’ll also want plenty of cash for easy ingredients. I recommend setting up a separate base specifically for breeding to speed things up. And don’t forget to build on flat surfaces to avoid annoying pathfinding bugs.

That’s how you get the ultimate Pals in Palworld. We’ve got a lot more you’ll want to know here — including how to level up faster or how to earn infinite gold.