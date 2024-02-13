Palworld: Everything You Can Earn With The Ranch | Materials Guide

One of the earliest — and most useful — facilities you can craft in Palworld is the Ranch. This small enclosure is a space where Pals can be assigned to produce different items depending on their species. Only certain Pals can produce certain items, but they’re always useful. Start early and you’ll be able to collect infinite supplies of eggs, milk, wool and more rare crafting materials. Some Pals even produce free Pal Spheres, gold or arrows. These items are especially important for the early game. If you’re curious what Pals you need to capture and toss into the ranch, here’s a quick list of every item you can earn, and what Pals provide.

Ranch Facility | Items List

The Ranch is one of your most valuable facilities. The technology unlocks at Level 5 — and crafting is as simple as collecting 50 Wood, 20 Stone and 30 Fiber. Once a Ranch is constructed, idle Pals can be assigned to it by picking them up and throwing at the ranch floor. Idle Pals that are compatible will also automatically use the ranch when they’re not working elsewhere.

Only a small number of (mostly early) Pals are compatible with the Ranch. But, these Pals provide important materials like Eggs, Milk, Wool, Honey, Flame Organs and other resources you’ll need for your entire run through Palworld. I recommend building multiple Ranches as early as you can to stock up on infinite eggs with Chikipi Pals — one of the earliest Pals you’ll find in the Plateau of Beginnings.

Here’s a full list of all the items you can produce with the Ranch — and all the Pals that are compatible that you’ll want to catch.

NOTE: Pals will produce MORE items in the Ranch if they have the Partner skill. For most Pals listed below, the production rate is only marginally better — it isn’t required. Simply building a second farm and assigning a second Pal will give you far more than the Partner skill.

Item Produced In Ranch Pals That Produce Red Berries Caprity Eggs Chikipi Milk Mozzarina Wool Lamball, Cremis, Melpaca Honey Beegard Flame Organ Flambelle Gold Mau, Vixy, Mau Cryst Pal Spheres Vixy Mega Pal Spheres Vixy (with Partner Skill Level 4 / 5) Arrows Vixy High Quality Cloth Sibelyx Cotton Candy Woolipop

And that's all the Pals compatible with the Ranch in Palworld.