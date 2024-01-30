Palworld: Best Gold Farming Tricks | Easy Money Guide

Get the best gold farming tricks in Palworld with our video guide above or scroll down for a full breakdown of all four methods.

Gold is a useful resource in Palworld. When you need a lot of ammo or other rare resources, you can buy them off merchants instead of hunting stuff down — and Merchants have an infinite supply of gold. If you want to legitimately earn lots of gold without cheating or glitching the game, there are four methods we’ve found that are extremely effective. Whether you’re just starting or exploring the endgame, there’s plenty of gold ready to be earned. Here are four methods for making an infinite supply.

We’re listing the methods in order from lowest yield to best results. Early in the game you can farm for plenty of gold, but you’ll need a lot more later on. If you want the best possible method, skip to the end. It’s all about collecting lots of ore and crafting nails. Everything else pales in comparison.

Best Gold Farming Tricks

Gold is a valuable resource — while Wandering Merchants will arrive early in your adventure, they’ll leave before the day is over. To buy and sell stuff to get lots of gold, you’ll need to reach one of several villages. Villages have normal Merchants and Pal Merchants. Check these three locations for settlement villages.

Small Settlement : [72, -484]

: [72, -484] Duneshelter : [354, 345]

: [354, 345] Fisherman’s Point: [-477, -740]

The Small Settlement is the closest to the Plateau of Beginnings. It is located south of the Tower of Rayne’s Syndicate. From there, reach the town south of the Kingpaca Arena. This is the first village and the easiest to access, but later you’ll be able to reach the village in the southwest and in the far north desert.

Sell Baked Berries (10 Gold Each)

Berries are one of the most common foods in Palworld — and they’re a great way to make money. At Level 2 you’ll be able to unlock the Campfire structure. With the campfire and berries in the world, you’ll be able to make money.

Collect berries . Berries are common in fields and respawn daily.

. Berries are common in fields and respawn daily. Use the Campfire to cook berries. Cooked Berries can be sold for 10 gold each.

to cook berries. can be sold for 10 gold each. 100 Cooked Berries will sell for 1,000 gold.

At Level 5 you can unlock a Berry Plantation to produce infinite berries. Assign Pals at your base to grow berries and cook, and you’ll create a simple starting money farm.

Sell Captured Humans (700+ Gold Each)

Humans are more valuable than Pals when you’re selling — and you can sell to any Pal Merchant. You can capture any humans. Enemy Syndicate humans or even humans at the Small Settlement can be captured. Throw your Pal Sphere at humans for a chance to catch them.

Humans can be captured just like Pals. Use Pal Spheres — they’re easier to catch at night when they’re sleeping.

Catching Humans in the Small Settlement is NOT a crime as long as you don’t attack them. Guards will not react if you catch humans as long as they’re not guards and don’t hurt them.

as long as you don’t attack them. Guards will not react if you catch humans as long as they’re not guards and don’t hurt them. Human Enemies like Syndicate thugs can also be captured. This is not a crime and they’re easier to capture after lowering their health.

Each captured human can be sold for 700+ gold at the Pal Merchant. Humans can be tricky to catch, but they respawn infinitely at the Small Settlement. Just fast-travel away and back to respawn all humans in the area.

Defeat Black Market Merchants (12,000 Gold Each)

Black Market Dealers are rare NPCs that sell in “contraband” Pals. They also drop a huge bounty of cash. With enough ammo, you can defeat these enemies for a big payday. They respawn like other villagers — whenever you fast-travel, they’ll respawn. Fighting Black Market Merchants is NOT considered a crime.

An easy Black Market Merchant is located at Duneshelter [354, 345] — from the entrance to the fortress, go right and to the back exterior corner. The Black Market Merchant is waiting here.

[354, 345] — from the entrance to the fortress, go right and to the back exterior corner. The Black Market Merchant is waiting here. Kill the Black Market Merchant and he will drop about 12,000 gold. The merchant is Level 40, so if you’re not prepared this fight can last a long time.

Black Market Merchants respawn after every fast-travel. Return to the eagle statue, fast-travel, then return and the Black Market Merchant will repsawn.

The Black Market Merchant is a tough opponent, but he respawns constantly. If you’re willing to spend lots of ammo, you can earn quick cash. The Merchant is a great source of cash in the later part of the game. The Merchant also drops x1 Gold Key per defeat.

Sell Nails (160 Gold Each)

The most lucrative way to make money in Palworld is by becoming a nail entrepreneur. Nails are a Technology you can unlock at Level 10 — each Nail sells for 160 gold. x10 Nails sells for 1,600 gold and x100 Nails sell for 16,000 gold.

Nails are valuable and easy-to-craft items that can be produced en masse for millions in profits.

are valuable and easy-to-craft items that can be produced en masse for millions in profits. Nails unlock at Level 10 — you’ll need to acquire the Primitive Furnace to craft them. Nails require Ingots . Collect Ore and place in the Primitive Furnace with a Fire Pal to create Ingots.

— you’ll need to acquire the to craft them. Nails require . Collect and place in the with a to create Ingots. Lots of Ore for crafting Ingots can be found near the Desolate Church . The church is located at [ 60, -415 ] on the starting island. There is a huge collection of resource nodes here.

for crafting Ingots can be found near the . The church is located at [ ] on the starting island. There is a huge collection of resource nodes here. Pals like Foxsparks are perfect for running the furnace. You can also assign Pals to craft at the Primitive Workbench to constantly craft new nails.

You can really put Nail production into overdrive with the Production Assembly Line. Multiple Pals can be assigned here to craft Nails — this unlocks at Level 28. At Level 34 you’ll unlock the Improved Furnace. Assign Pals to mining Ore, cooking Ore into Ingots at the Furnace, then crafting Nails at the Primitive Workbench / Production Assembly Line for an infinite supply of valuables to sell. This is by far the best way we’ve found to grind for gold in the game.