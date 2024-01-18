Bethesda Releases Their Biggest Update Yet For Starfield

It’s been a little bit of a rollercoaster when it came to the latest Starfield update. Initially, the game was set to receive the update earlier this week. The developers were going to push the game update out first on Steam Beta before they rolled it out for everyone. But then, at the last minute, Bethesda revealed they were delaying the update. Apparently, a new issue was uncovered that they wished to address, and they stated that the update would arrive sometime within the week. Well, that update is now here, and you can enjoy the latest set of improvements just as long as you’re playing on Steam.

The latest Starfield update has been boasted to be a massive one. Bethesda was looking to deliver their most significant update yet for the game, including over a hundred fixes and improvements. But besides a few small comments on what was being adjusted, we didn’t get the full patch notes. Fortunately, that’s no longer the case, as we finally have the official patch notes breaking down everything that this update fixes. But as mentioned, this is just available on the Steam Beta right now, so you’ll need to wait for this to roll out later on in the coming weeks if you’re enjoying this game elsewhere.

Fortunately, this is far from the last update landing in the game. As noted in Bethesda’s official patch notes, planned updates are coming out our way every six weeks or so. But we hope this latest update will address any pesky bugs or optimization issues you might have been dealing with. Since this update has so many fixes, a wide variety of categories were listed down to receive some improvements.

Some of the areas being touched on with this update include animation, enemies, creatures, crew, graphics, outposts, powers, quests, random encounters, ship customization, and more. With such a massive open world RPG for players to go through, it’s not surprising that plenty of bugs and issues pop up. We’ll likely continue to see a series of updates help clear out bugs that weren’t quite caught with this update in the coming month.

Meanwhile, those of you waiting on new content should hopefully hear news soon. We know that there is a push to get mod support officially available on this title. Then there’s also the first expansion being worked on that will add new content and storyline missions. At any rate, if you’re interested in the patch notes, you can find them right here. For those of you who haven’t picked up Starfield and would like a bit more insight into the game, we have a Before You Buy video coverage for the title below.