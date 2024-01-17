Starfield Big Planned Update Has Been Delayed

If you recall, last week, we got word that Bethesda was releasing a new major update to Starfield. This was their most significant update yet for the title, so fans were excited to see some issues finally addressed. However, it looks like that update has been pushed back. It’s unfortunate, but at the very least, it’s not set to be a lengthy delay. While the update was supposed to land on Steam beta today, it will come out sometime later in the week.

Bethesda noted a few areas that this update would touch on. It’s been stated that there are over a hundred fixes planned, including some bugs that fans have been dealing with in specific quests. So, while some of you might have been hopeful to log onto your Steam account and get this update, you’ll instead have to deal with the current version of the game. Taking to the X social media platform, the Bethesda Game Studios account has confirmed that they have discovered an issue that they wish to address first before releasing the update.

What Bethesda discovered is not stated precisely. We’re uncertain if this is an issue already established in the game currently or something new that would have come out from this update. Regardless, it will not push the update too far back. Instead, the developers still plan to release this update to Steam Beta sometime this week. So we’ll have to keep an eye out in order to learn just when exactly this update will be landing in the marketplace. Again, this big update is first coming to the Steam Beta platform.

We discovered an issue we want to address before releasing our update into the Steam Beta. We're aiming to release it later this week but we'll confirm timing when we know for sure. Thanks for your patience! https://t.co/XnevDP9Baz — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) January 16, 2024

Steam users will get a chance to try the beta update out. But if everything goes smoothly, we should see the game update head out to the Xbox Series X/S in the coming weeks. Unfortunately, there’s still quite a bit of information we’re left waiting to see pop up. We expect patch notes to be released when the update comes out. That should hopefully clear up what issues are being resolved. Of course, some players are more interested in the big new features planned for the game. Bethesda has an expansion coming out to give us more storyline content, and then there’s also the mod support. Once mods open up, we should see a plethora of content coming out for the game.

At any rate, if you haven’t quite picked up a copy of the game, Starfield is currently available for the PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. It’s also worth pointing out that since this is a first-party video game title for Xbox, you’ll also find the game available for the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. In the meantime, you can view our Before You Buy video coverage of the title below.