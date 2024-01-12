Starfield Biggest Update Yet Is Coming This Month

Starfield was one of the more anticipated games that was released last year. Fans couldn’t wait to dive into a new RPG experience from the folks over at Bethesda. Now, whether it lived up to expectations or not is up to you. However, Bethesda will be keeping the support going strong with this game. Announced through Bethesda’s official X social media account, the biggest update to hit Starfield is coming this month. Over a hundred fixes are inbound, and we’re getting a small look at what’s in store.

The big update will land on January 17, 2024, but only for the Steam Beta. It looks like these improvements will be tested first on that platform, where all players should have the update two weeks later. Now, Bethesda is boasting over a hundred different fixes and improvements to be featured in this update. Unfortunately, we don’t have patch notes quite yet. However, a few areas were highlighted on the Bethesda Studios X social media account. For instance, there are going to be a ton of fixes made to quests.

Next week, on January 17, we’ll be putting our biggest @StarfieldGame update yet into Steam Beta with over 100 fixes and improvements, with a planned release date for all players two weeks later. Here’s some of what you can expect: pic.twitter.com/IPpVjuG5OQ — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) January 12, 2024

It’s noted that some of these fixes will focus on quests. An example given is Eye of the Storm, where players were unable to dock with the Legacy, or data transfer was not starting. So, if you’re stuck on some quests due to a bug, we have our fingers crossed that this update will address them. Additionally, some graphical improvements should aid in better textures, lighting, and shadows. Other fixes should also help keep anything from bugging out in the environments, like bulldozed objects reappearing when returning to an Outpost.

Again, we’re left waiting for the full patch notes to be released, which should highlight the various fixes and improvements made so far. Likewise, we might get a heads-up on the next update. For instance, some fans could be waiting for mod support to get added to the mix. Others could be in favor of Bethesda bringing out the first expansion into the marketplace. Right now, on January 17, 2024, those on Steam Beta will at least get a first look into this latest version of the game, and hopefully, we’ll see that smooth transition over to the Xbox Series X/S platform in the following weeks.

If you haven’t picked up a copy of Starfield yet, then we do have a Before You Buy video coverage on the game. You can view our impressions of the title and some spoiler-free gameplay footage below.