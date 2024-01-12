Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II Trailer Revealed

If you enjoy the video game industry, then you might have dabbled into the various behind-the-scenes and making of videos for your favorite video games. Not every game has one available, but for the ones that do, they are always interesting to sit in and watch. Fortunately, for fans of The Last of Us franchise, you had an over hour-long making of for The Last of Us. This provided some behind-the-scenes at Naughty Dog as the developers worked on the game and the actors who stepped in to portray your favorite characters. Nearly a decade ago, this video dropped, which you can view right here. However, we have Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II coming our way.

Naughty Dog has released a new trailer to highlight this making of the documentary. This is also one of the extra goodies packed in with The Last of Us Part II Remastered. However, you don’t have to purchase the game to view this behind-the-scenes footage. Instead, you can also expect the video to drop on YouTube. So, if you already enjoyed The Last of Us Part II, you’ve likely been waiting a while for this video to emerge online.

Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II is coming! It will be available on YouTube and as part of a post-launch update for #TLOU2Remastered.



Watch the trailer for this upcoming documentary here: https://t.co/KoLONR9Dcc pic.twitter.com/Wai2OYJWgw — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) January 12, 2024

The full video is coming soon, but the trailer gives you a glimpse into what building this game up was like since production started back in 2016. It was a rough go as the developer made mention of the crunch, the various leaks to emerge, and, of course, the pandemic around the world. That alone was a struggle as the developers were uncertain if the world would even be interested in playing a game that focused on a pandemic when we were dealing with a worldwide pandemic of our own.

Of course, now players are getting ready to receive the remastered edition of The Last of Us Part II. Likewise, with how successful HBO’s live-action adaptation was, it wouldn’t be surprising to see more than a few new players pick this game up. That should help you get a grasp as to what this next season of The Last of Us will entail. But for now, we have to wait for The Last of Us Part II Remastered to launch on January 19, 2024. You’ll find the game available on PlayStation 5 when it is released.

Meanwhile, the making of video will come as a downloadable update after launch. We just don’t have a release date quite yet on when the documentary will hit the marketplace. So, for now, you can view a trailer for the documentary below.