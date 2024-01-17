Days Gone 2 Petition Reaches A New Milestone

Those of you who were hopeful to see the storyline continue from Days Gone were disappointed. The sequel was canceled years ago, but that hasn’t stopped fans from asking Sony to return and allow this franchise to continue. We might never get that sequel installment, but it’s clear there is no slowing down the fan hype of a potential new game release. Today, we’re discovering that the petition for Days Gone 2 has hit a new milestone.

During the lifespan of the PlayStation 4, we received a few notable first-party exclusives. Seeing something new come out of a beloved studio is always exciting. Bend Studio was known for its Syphon Filter franchise. It was a heavily supported IP during the lifespan of the PlayStation and PlayStation 2. But skipping out on the PlayStation 3, the studio instead offered some mobile games for the likes of the PlayStation Portable and even the PlayStation Vita. It wouldn’t be until 2019 that the studio returned to the main console platform.

2019 saw their first new big IP release on the PlayStation 4. Days Gone was an open-world zombie apocalypse game. Players followed a man who struggled to survive the harshness of this new world order. Beyond that, our main protagonist was also seeking his wife’s disappearance; the narrative follows our protagonist as he soon discovers new clues that she might still be alive somewhere in the world. With this being a brand new IP, it can be a bit scary for the developers and the publisher, Sony. You don’t know just how well players will take up with something completely new.

So when the game was released and received average reviews, it wasn’t enough to persuade Sony to continue putting effort into a follow-up title. Instead, the game was scrapped despite a fan base enjoying their experience. Today, we’re finding out from Tech4Gamers that a petition started in 2021 has now received over 211,000 signatures. So despite being years later and Bend Studio having a completely different game in the works, fans are hopeful they’ll get Sony to give this franchise another chance to thrive with the PlayStation 5 platform.

While again, we might never have a conclusion to this storyline, Days Gone is available to pick up and play on both the PC and PlayStation 4 platforms. You can also find our Before You Buy video coverage of the game when it was released on the PC below. Perhaps now that there are more players enjoying the game with it being on the PC platform, it could give this IP enough of a bump in popularity to warrant Sony to reconsider this game.