Bend Studio Reaffirms They Are Still Working On Their Next IP

2024 is here, and while there are already plenty of video games to look forward to playing, that won’t stop some fans from wondering about what’s not been unveiled. We’re sure there will be many new and exciting video game reveals this year. However, don’t rush Bend Studio, as they are still working on their next game. Recently, a fan of the studio reached out on the X social media platform in hopes of the company unveiling something. But it doesn’t look like anything is ready to be disclosed yet.

Thanks to Push Square, we’re finding out that an X social media account reached out directly to Bend Studio in hopes of finding out how the new IP is developing. All we got in response from the studio is that they are still cooking. It’s a guessing game as to what kind of title the developers will be bringing out next. Of course, we already know that this next title won’t be related to the previously released Days Gone. That was the last big title release from Bend Studio, which didn’t quite hit the strides Sony was hopeful for and resulted in a sequel being killed off.

We cooking — Bend Studio (@BendStudio) January 2, 2024

The game had a mixed reception, but despite that, there were attempts to see a sequel. Unfortunately, that sequel was not picked up, and it could very well be scrapped pieces of systems used by Days Gone for their next big title release. While that is more speculation right now, it’s hopeful that we get some kind of a grand reveal this year. We’ve been going on five years now since the Days Gone release, so perhaps Bend Studio might be ready to shed some light on what they have been working on over these past several years.

