RoboCop: Rogue City New Game Plus Announced

RoboCop certainly has its fanbase, and that community might have just grown a bit. With the release of RoboCop: Rogue City, players could step into the mean streets of Detroit as the robotic cop we’ve come to know and love. Developed under Teyon, the game was a brand new original storyline for players to jump into, with the actor Peter Weller stepping back into the role of the iconic character. However, you’re in luck if you finished the game and are not ready to part ways from Old Detroit. A New Game Plus mode is coming soon.

The developers behind RoboCop: Rogue City have heard from players who have pleaded for a New Game Plus mode. Today, on the RoboCop: Rogue City X social media account, the devs confirmed a New Game Plus mode will be added soon. We don’t have a specific date yet. Still, it’s noted that we should receive more information about the game mode in the coming weeks. Hopefully, that should provide some insight into the gameplay mechanics that will be incorporated into New Game Plus and its official release date.

Many citizens have been asking about a New Game + for RoboCop: Rogue City. We've heard you.

So stay tuned for more information on this topic in the weeks to come.



Until then: Stay out of trouble 🫡 pic.twitter.com/UyAZmcNyE8 — RoboCop: Rogue City – OUT NOW (@RoboCopRC) January 3, 2024

We can provide some insight if you’re unfamiliar with the New Game Plus mode. While details are unavailable for the game mode on RoboCop: Rogue City, New Game Plus is pretty much standard across the board for games. Essentially, players can restart the campaign, but they will find that their protagonist will carry their various in-game items, stats, and other progressions made through the first campaign playthrough. Likewise, developers will generally add some extra enemies within the various levels or buff them up to make for a more competitive gameplay experience.

Again, we’re left waiting on just what exactly New Game Plus will entail for RoboCop: Rogue City, but we should hear something before the month wraps. If you haven’t played this game quite yet, you’ll find that this original storyline will be set between RoboCop 2 and RoboCop 3 films. Players will be going through the game in the role of RoboCop, Alex Murphy, as he deals with his past and a new threat that looms over Old Detroit.

Currently, RoboCop: Rogue City is available to purchase and play today. The game is available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. We also have a Before You Buy video coverage of the game, which you can view below.