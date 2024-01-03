Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 VA Refuses To Take Down “Risque” Art Of Rio Morales

There’s been plenty of talk about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 over the last several months ever since its release. The title was a “Game of the Year” nominee for many, and it was the best-selling 1st party title on the PS5 by a large margin. The team at Insomniac Games did tons right with it, and even though it didn’t hit every mark, it did do much of what fans hoped for and more. The irony is that where the dev “stopped,” the fans kept going. And that brings us to Rio Morales, her voice actress, and a piece of art that almost set the internet on fire.

As we’re sure you’re aware, fans often do “special art pieces” of their favorite characters from various formats to show their love and appreciation for the characters and series. For Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, one fan decided that he liked Rio Morales so much that he did an NSFW piece of art. To be clear, it doesn’t “show anything,” but we’re not going to post it here because it is somewhat revealing, and many of you may not want to see Rio “in this light.”

Want to know someone who didn’t care what people thought of the art? Jacqueline Piñol, who is the voice actress for Rio. She not only was sent the NSFW art, she happily posted it on her Twitter feed and said she liked it! Then, when people complained about its NSFW nature and how she should take it down, she refused and posted this:

Well, I kept it up popular demand!☺️❤️ Beautiful, tasteful 3D art of my #RioMorales has been a fun way to start 2024. No shaming or disrespect needed. I appreciate the kind, fun & witty comments. According to you I’m “based”. I’ll take it. 😜🥰😘 HNY. — Jacqueline Piñol (@JacquiPinol) January 2, 2024

Who are we to deny what she wanted and liked? That’s what we thought. Yes, indeed, Rio Morales isn’t the “traditional character” you would expect to see in such an “outfit” or pose, but that’s the hilarity of it all. People have “different types,” and people forget that Rio in “another form” was quite popular due to her beauty. We’re referring to the recent animated films starring Miles Morales, and in those two films, Rio was drawn in a way that many fans found stunning.

Heck, even the voice actor for Miles said that the pretty person in the film was Rio! So, yeah, that happened.

This is just a funny little story to change things up and get people talking, and it shows just how in-depth Rio was within the game. Someone was so smitten with her that they decided to do that “risqué” art. Or maybe they just thought it would be funny to see what Jacqueline thought! Either option works.