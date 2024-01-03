Xbox Game Pass Will Lose Five Games This Month

Update:

Microsoft has unveiled what games are being added to Xbox Game Pass this month. Check out the latest additions right here.

Original Story…

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will see a few more games leave the subscription service. If you recall, we only received one wave of title reveals last month. Typically, Game Pass will have two waves of new games brought into the subscription service. It will also come with two waves of video games that will be removed. However, we only had one wave during December last year. Today, we’re finding out what games are on their way off the subscription service before we get the unveiling of the January 2024 first wave.

Thanks to Comicbook.com, we’re finding out that Xbox Game Pass is losing five games this month. What is on the way out soon can be found listed below. But we can offer some insight if you’re unfamiliar with Game Pass. After all, we’re just coming off the holiday season, and there might be more than a few new owners of the latest Xbox Series X/S platforms. Microsoft introduced the Xbox Game Pass quite a while ago. It’s a subscription service that opens up a wide collection of video games to download and enjoy. Best of all, you will find each first-party Microsoft video game available on the subscription service at launch. Those games won’t be removed from the service, but you will find Game Pass will see third-party games dropped after so long.

Fortunately, there is quite a bit of time for players to go through these games before they are removed. But it’s worth looking at third-party games sooner rather than later. Again, you will find that these games will be removed this month; we’ll see the following games tossed off the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Xbox Game Pass Leaving Soon

Garden Story

Grand Theft Auto V

Moto GP 22

Persona 3 Portable

Persona 4 Golden

With that said, there is an incentive to check these games out regardless if they are leaving soon. Microsoft offers players a 20% discount on games that are in the leaving soon category. So, if you enjoy the game and want to finish it, you can grab a copy at a slight discount. That’s a major plus if you want to keep some of these games around in your digital libraries. Meanwhile, we’ll have to continue waiting around to see what new games are being added to Xbox Game Pass this month.