Xbox Game Pass Has 8 Games Coming This Month

Close to the Sun, Hell Let Loose, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Figment are now available to enjoy on Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass has been a must-have subscription service, especially if you’re on the current-generation Xbox Series X/S platforms. If you’re unfamiliar, the subscription service introduces players to a wide collection of games to download and play. Likewise, a more premium tier, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, will give players access to cloud streaming capabilities to enjoy these games without even going through the download and installation process. Regardless, first-party titles will always be available to play at launch. However, Microsoft does strike some deals to bring third-party games into the mix.

We typically see two waves of games unveiled monthly for Xbox Game Pass. We’re just getting into January, so we have our first wave of games unveiled. A total of eight games are coming to the service, which you can find out about in detail below. We’ll list down what games are being added, the dates of their arrival, and what platforms the game will be playable on.

Xbox Game Pass January 2024 Wave 1

Close to the Sun (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Today

Hell Let Loose (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – January 4

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 9

Figment (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 9

Super Mega Baseball 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC) EA Play – January 11

We Happy Few (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 11

Resident Evil 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 16

Those Who Remain (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 16

Hopefully, there is something here that might pique your interest. We seem to have quite a varied collection of titles available. Of course, this is just the first half of the month, so we will have even more games to download and enjoy later in the month. Again, there’s normally a second wave of games unveiled each month for players. So we should hopefully see something come up after January 16, 2024, when the last of the first wave of games land on the subscription service.

With that said, you don’t want to wait too long to enjoy some of these third-party games. After so long, you’ll see these games get tossed off the service. Fortunately, when that happens, there is a heads-up on when the games will be removed. Additionally, there is a 20% discount available to give subscribers a chance to purchase the game before it is officially removed and placed back on the official storefront.

Xbox Game Pass Leaving Soon

Grand Theft Auto V (Cloud and Console) – January 5

Garden Story (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 15

MotoGP 22 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 15

Persona 4 Golden (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 15

Persona 3 Portable (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 15