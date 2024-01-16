Xbox Game Pass January 2024 Wave 2 Games Revealed

Xbox Game Pass made quite a splash in the marketplace when it arrived. This offered a wide collection of video games for players. If you’re playing on the latest-generation Xbox Series X/S consoles, chances are you might be participating in this subscription service. With a wide assortment of video games constantly rotating monthly, even if there’s no major release on your radar, you’ll likely have a few games to check out through this service. That said, two waves of game reveal posts typically come to Xbox Game Pass each month. Today, we’re getting word as to what that second wave of games is for this month.

Those who are keeping track of the waves know we already have the first Xbox Game Pass titles this month. Today was the final new arrival from that first wave, so fortunately, Microsoft is not keeping us waiting around to see what else is coming our way. A new blog post on the official Xbox Wire revealed what games are coming to the subscription service for the remainder of this month. As before, several different genres are featured here, so hopefully, you’ll find something well worth checking out before we head into the month of February.

Xbox Game Pass January 2024 Wave 2

Those Who Remain (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 16

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 18

F1 23 (Console and PC) EA Play – January 18

Palworld (Cloud, Console, PC) – January 19

Go Mecha Ball (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 25

Brotato (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 30

Persona 3 Reload (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 2

Anuchard (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 6

So, with this second wave, we’re actually breaching into the upcoming month, so right at the start of February, you have some new games to check out. With that said, there are new additions from the first wave of games that you can check out. Some of those games are even released today, so there’s more than just Those Who Remain you’ll have access to playing. You’ll find the collection of games that were released from the first wave below.

Xbox Game Pass January 2024 Wave 1

Close to the Sun (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Today

Hell Let Loose (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – January 4

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 9

Figment (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 9

Super Mega Baseball 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC) EA Play – January 11

We Happy Few (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 11

Resident Evil 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 16

