67 Best Upcoming PC Games of 2023

Are you looking for some new thrilling games to play? In this list we’re going to highlight a few games we think are worth keeping tabs on. Here are our picks for the best new games coming out for the PC platform in 2023.

#67 Mask of the Rose

Release date: February 10, 2022

Developer: Failbetter Games

Publisher: Failbetter Games

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

The setting and plot of Mask of the Rose is…well…it’s nuts.

Basically, you are in London when a certain deal is made and suddenly all of London is now underground. Oh, but it gets worse, or, better? Because a lot of the people in London are actually fine with their new situation. Even if they have new “masters” to try and please by…writing love stories?

Oh, and there’s a murder to solve, that’s where you come in. You’re a doctor who treated the person who died, then came back to life, and your roommate might have done it.

So traverse Mask of the Rose and see all the wackiness along the way. Including whether you want to fall in love yourself, or just setup your friends!

#66 The Valiant

Developer: Kite Games

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Release date: TBA

Platforms: Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5

The Valiant is definitely a game you wouldn’t expect in certain ways. Because the focus is very much on one man. A man who was a crusader in times long gone, and become embittered by the violence that was around him in the wars that he fought.

But then, a young monk approaches him and notes that a fellow Crusader that he knew has gone on a journey to find the remaining parts to a rod that is going to summon a great evil if they’re all collected!

Now, you must seek out the pieces first, and ensure that more bloodshed is not spilled on this day!

#65 Moving Out 2

Release date: 2023

Publisher: Team17

Developers: SMG Studio, Devm Games

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Yes, you’re moving out, AGAIN!!!! Ok, but seriously, the Moving Out franchise is back, and this time around, you’ll be going to a lot of unique spots to perform your job.

Because gone is the town of Packmore, and now you’ll arrive through portals to various other places where the physics puzzles will challenge you like never before! You’ll definitely need to work together with your partners in moving in order to clear these challenges.

The first game was a lot of fun for a lot of people, and as such, you can expect the sequel to be just like that. So if you’re ready to continue moving, and moving, and MOVING…get Moving Out 2 when it comes out.

#64 Hyenas

Developer: Creative Assembly

Publisher: Sega

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release date: TBA 2023

Hyenas is a multiplayer sci-fi shooter from Creative Assembly of Alien: Isolation and Total War fame. This science fiction setting is used to great effect, making use of zero gravity within its combat arenas. Combined with the varied abilities of each character, Hyenas could be incredibly exciting. Considering how seamlessly Creative Assembly transitioned from the Total War series to a first-person horror game, we’re sure another genre transition is well within the team’s capabilities.

#63 Stray Blade

Developer: Point Blank Games

Publisher: 505 Games

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X|S

Release: 2023

In Stray Blade, you play an unnamed “Adventurer,” who had finally found the legendary land of Acrea the Lost Valley. And then died. Brought back to life by your new companion, Boji, you find that you cannot leave Acrea. Your mission is to travel the war-torn valley and try to restore balance by collecting combat skills while Boji collects pieces of lore. If you die in battle, Boji can bring you back. The really cool part is that with everything you do, you create change. By winning or losing, when you revisit a place, the results of your previous actions will create a change to reconcile with. This means you get to explore a continuously evolving environment. And the environments are beautiful. From ancient city ruins to lush forests to freezing caves, there is a lot to see on your mission to get stronger and release yourself from this beautiful land. Keep an eye out for Stray Blade!

#62 Planet of Lana

Release date: 2023

Developer: Wishfully

Platforms: Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S

Publishers: Thunderful Publishing, Thunderful Group

At first, Planet of Lana might seem like your typical puzzle and adventure game, but it’s honestly a bit deeper than you’d expect. It’s about a planet that used to be in perfect balance, but now it’s been disrupted for some time, and a mechanical army of creatures is furthering that imbalance.

But to be clear, it’s not about fighting off the army, it’s about moving through the world with your companions and trying to get the planet back to where it needs to be.

You’ll have to work your way through the various terrains, make friends where you can, avoid conflict when necessary, and solve some really tricky puzzles.

Will you be able to bring balance back to the planet?

#61 Everywhere

Release date: 2023

Developer: Build a Rocket Boy

Publisher: Build a Rocket Boy

Platforms: TBA

The new title Everywhere comes from a famed producer of the Grand Theft Auto franchise, but to describe it is honestly a bit hard with the lack of information we have. We know that it’s a “multi-world game”, and that the producer herself noted that she wanted the community to help build this world. For them to “tell their own stories in our world”.

There will be a lot of running and gunning in this game based on the trailer, but as the end of that same trailer shows, there is going to be some seriousness and depth to it as well.

We’ll just have to wait and see what this game is like when further details arrive.

#60 The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Developer: Gun Interactive

Publisher: Sumo Digital

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC

Release: TBA 2023

Described as “a game based on true events,” The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is a new game built upon the foundations of one of cinema’s most notorious stories. The game is based upon the classic movie from 1974 and allows players to take on the role of one of the heinous Slaughter family themselves, or of one of their victims.

The game is a third-person horror adventure with an asymmetrical style of gameplay that will test players’ skills of both survival and determination. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre looks pretty terrifying but also highly exciting for fans of the beloved horror franchise. If escaping the demented grasp of Leatherface is your thing, or if you fancy a go on the iconic chainsaw yourself, then this game should push all your buttons when it comes out next year.

#59 Killer Klowns From Outer Space The Game

Developer: Teravision Games

Publisher: Good Shepherd Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: 2023

Yes, as in Killer Klowns From outer Space The Game the movie, but now in a video game form. This is the world we live in now.

In the game, you’ll be playing 3v7. Three players will be the klowns and try to take over Crescent Cove by taking out its citizens in wacky ways and with insane weapons. Or, you can be the humans, and work together to find the supplies to not just fight off capture, but ensure the invasion doesn’t happen at all.

Will you be able to save Crescent Cove? Or will you ensure its complete destruction? Wait for the game to come out and find out!

#58 Kerbal Space Program 2

Developer: Intercept Games

Publisher: Private Division

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release date: TBA 2023

Kerbal Space Program 2 is a space flight simulator, much like its predecessor. Building functioning spacecraft was a huge part of the original tile, but the sequel offers its own additions. Colonies are new to the series, letting players build space stations and communities on other planets. This feeds into the interstellar travel system, which was not featured in the original game. Kerbal Space Program 2 also promises to include multiplayer at launch for the first time.

#57 The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2 Retribution

Developer: Skydance Interactive

Publisher: Skydance Interactive

Release date: 2022/2023

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners was a very unique title as it was made for the PSVR, a bold move given that VR still isn’t in the hands of everyone like some had hoped it would be. But we digress.

The game was successful enough that The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 2 Retribution was announced, and not only will it continue the story of the game and its expansion in Aftermath, but it’ll provide even more weapons of destruction for players to use.

Plus, there are going to be new characters and villains for you to deal with, and like before, your choices are going to affect the game and its outcome.

#56 Octopath Traveler 2

Publisher: Square Enix

Developer: Square Enix

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4

Released: 2023

The original Octopath Traveler title helped set the stage for all the 2.5 HD titles that have come since. So it’s only fitting that the game that started it all would get a true sequel.

Octopath Traveler 2 will take place in a new world, and will feature 8 new characters with 8 very different stories to tell. From a dancer wanting to bring joy to the world, to a scholar seeking vengeance on the man who ruined his life, to a cleric trying to find her lost memories, all will be told here.

What’s more, the game is promising not only even more refined graphics, but more interaction between the 8 heroes than we got in the first game. Add that to a familiar yet fun battle system and Octopath Traveler 2 must be on your wishlist when it arrives next February.

#55 Aliens Dark Descent

Developer: Tindalos Interactive

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release date: TBA 2023

The Alien franchise’s transition into gaming has been hit or miss since its inception. For every Alien: Isolation and and Alien vs Predator, there’s an Aliens: Colonial Marines. Aliens: Dark Descent is the latest take on the classic film series, taking a vastly different approach from the past several games. While its official screenshots and trailer capture a foreboding atmosphere, it still seems to focus on action over horror. It’s a strictly singleplayer action game with strategy elements introduced through its squad system. Each squad member must be micromanaged, ensuring you watch over their health, resources, and sanity. If you fail to take care of a squadmate, they could potentially suffer from a mental breakdown. Squadmates can also be permanently killed.

#54 Minecraft Legends

Release date: 2023

Mode: Multiplayer video game

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5

Developers: Blackbird Interactive, Mojang Studios

It’s always interesting to think about where to start a list like this. So why not start with a game franchise that many know about? Minecraft is indeed going to expand via Minecraft Legends, though many of its “feel” if you will is going to be familiar.

In it, you’ll create your character and go across massive lands to try and explore and adventure. You’ll meet friends along the way, and get to fight monsters, and build various items. It’s very much an adventure mode for Minecraft as a whole.

So if you wanted your main game to be more adventurous, this will be the one to try out.

#53 State of Decay 3

Developer: Undead Labs

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023 (TBC)

In 2013, Undead Labs release its very first game, State of Decay. The game quickly became a commercial success, leading Xbox to purchase the studio right after the release of State of Decay 2 in 2018. Five years later, a new game comes to complete the series: State of Decay 3.

We don’t know much about the game, besides a trailer released back in 2020. This third opus seems to focus on survival in hostile frozen territory, as the trailer follows a huntress that comes into contact with an undead deer.

#52 Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Developer: CD Projekt Red

Publisher: CD Projekt Red

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC

Release: TBA 2023

Cyberpunk 2077 hasn’t had the best of runs since its launch back in December of 2020. In fact, it’s almost two years since its arrival and yet the game is still not 100% fixed. However, CD Projekt Red isn’t going to give up on the content that it wants to make for the title. As proven by the reveal of the Phantom Liberty DLC.

The teaser for it shows V signing on with the “New United States of America”, and going on a mission for them as a result. But Johnny Silverhand thinks that this is a “bad idea”. You’ll have to see which side is right when the DLC comes out in 2023.

#51 Tekken 8

Developer: Bandai Namco Studios

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release date: TBA

The Tekken franchise is one of the longest-running, and most endearing, fighting game franchises out there, and for good reason. The series is known for its brutal fighting system, fun characters, and a fierceness about it that puts it above other franchises.

Tekken 7 is widely hailed as the best in the line because of not only its story, but the overall focus on gameplay and customization to make sure everyone enjoyed it. Now, Tekken 8 must try to top it, and the reveal trailer showed that things are picking up right where they left off. Jin and Kazuya are at it once more, and the game looks beautiful.

#50 RoboCop: Rogue City

Developer: Teyon

Publisher: Nacon

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5m Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: June 2023

Have you ever dreamt of becoming part man, part machine, all cop? This fantasy will come true with RoboCop: Rogue City, an FPS coming to Xbox Series X/S in June 2023.

This game lets you play as the iconic RoboCop, as he is facing various enemies threatening the city of Old Detroit. You will have to handle hostage situations, bank robberies, as well as gangs and punks aiming to take over the crime-ridden streets of Old Detroit. Developer Teyon promises a compelling narrative in which RoboCop must seek out the truth in a world rife with greed and corruption.

#49 Destiny 2 Lightfall

Developer: Bungie

Publisher: Bungie

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4

Release date: February 28, 2023

If you’ve been waiting for the next big piece of DLC in Destiny 2, well, the wait will be over next year, as Destiny 2 Lightfall will be arriving next February, and it’s promising quite a bit.

Not the least of which is a Cyberpunk-style city that is set on Neptune of all places. What’s more, Calus is back as a villain, and that means that it’s truly time to start off the final part of the “light versus dark” saga that Destiny has been building up for quite some time now.

There are other aspects here too that’ll get players excited, including new subclasses, the new city to explore, and more. But just how good it’ll be will depend on how it is when it launches next year.

#48 Path of Exile 2

Developer: Grinding Gear Games

Publisher: Grinding Gear Games

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows (TBC)

Release date: TBA

Path of Exile 2 brings a new storyline that goes alongside the one from 2013’s Path of Exile. This new seven-act storyline leads to the same Atlas endgame as the original opus but brings new mechanics and enhancements to the original game.

This new game is set 20 years after the previous one. Society has been slowly rebuilding after the death of Kitava, but the thirst for power of some greedy persons began to corrupt Wraeclast once again. Path of Exile 2 features 19 new classes, a new Skill Gem system, a brand new range of equipment, as well as various improvements to the core system of the game.

#47 Pragmata

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

Pragmata is a tough game to describe. Capcom revealed a single trailer for this game, and it would be a euphemism to say it’s confusing.

The trailer begins in an empty version of New York City. The protagonist, wearing a space suit, walks down these streets when a little girl and her holographic cat appear. Then a satellite breaks the ceiling of Earth, shattering gravity, and everyone ends up on the Moon. Even if the story remains blurry at this time, the graphics and overall premise of Pragmata seem interesting. This dystopian sci-fi adventure game is still a mystery, but one worth uncovering.

#46 Exoprimal

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

Exoprimal is a PvEvP game featuring exosuits and dinosaurs. Yes, the game mixes a futuristic version of humans with prehistoric creatures. Because why not?

Exoprimal’s main game mode sets two teams of five players against one another as they attempt to defeat dinosaurs and accomplish various goals. For these missions, players can choose an exosuit, each with its own advantages, such as the ability to tank, heal, or obliterate everything. Exoprimal’s obvious primary foes are dinosaurs, but players must also watch out for each other since PvP combats are a part of the game.

#45 Atlas Fallen

Developer: Deck13 Interactive

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Platforms: PC

Release: 2023

The world of Atlas Fallen is one where the gods have corrupted everything, and as a result, it’s up to humanity to rise back up and challenge the paradigm, and give humanity the ability to do everything themselves again.

You’ll be given great abilities in Atlas Fallen. As you’ll have to use both the powers of the sand of your world, as well as the essence of the enemies you defeat in order to grow stronger. The combat is said to be truly powerful in the grandest of ways. So test it out to see how it works!

Whether you take on the task of redeeming the world yourself, or ask a friend to lend a hand to defeat monsters, your grand journey awaits you!

#44 Gothic 1 Remake

Developer: Alkimia Interactive, THQ

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release date: TBA

The Gothic franchise is actually a bit bigger than most people remember. But the key thing here is that the games have been deep and full of story and fun to be had.

Now, a new studio has been made with the express purpose to go and make a Gothic 1 Remake and design it to be both completely modern, and yet one that adheres to what is the original game. We’ve seen a lot of remakes as of late, and some of them do indeed push the games beyond what they were before.

So, can this one live up to the hype? We’ll have to wait and see!

#43 Alone in the Dark

Developer: Pieces Interactive

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release date: TBA

While many might not remember it, it was Alone in the Dark that helped set the tone for franchises like Resident Evil and Silent Hill. Bringing horror to video games in a way that wasn’t done before.

It eventually fell to the wayside, but something like that doesn’t stay buried for long. And now, THQ Nordic has revealed that Alone in the Dark will be coming back via their studio, and the team behind it are behind games like Amnesia and Soma, meaning that they are minds that are adapted for horror.

There isn’t much known about the game outside of it being called Alone in the Dark. But the team are aiming to build a modern horror masterpiece. So be on the lookout for more info.

#42 Layers of Fears

Developer: Bloober Team, Anshar Studios

Publisher: Bloober Team

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: Early 2023

Layers of Fears is the third installment in the Layer of Fear series. It is a direct follow-up to Layers of Fears 2, a psychological horror game in which an actor follows the instructions of an unseen director aboard a ship.

Compared to the first two games in the series, Layers of Fears appears significantly more terrifying. Its reveal trailer depicts a spooky manor with burning paintings, chains, and many unexplained mysteries. Layers of Fears will play with your nerves as you uncover all the mysteries behind this creepy manor.

#41 XDefiant

Developer: Ubisoft San Francisco

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows, Stadia, Amazon Luna

Release date: 2023 (TBC)

Ubisoft is trying to get its share of the FPS arena shooter market with XDefiant. Formerly known as Tom Clancy’s XDefiant, this free-to-play, fast-paced arena shooter revolves around factions inspired by Tom Clancy’s popular franchises.

The factions, also called Defiant, all come from other Tom Clancy games. The Wolves come from Ghost Recon, the Echelon are from Splinter Cell, while the Outcasts and the Cleaners both come from The Division. Each of these factions has its own abilities, weapons, and items. Ubisoft employees describe the game as “fast-paced firefight meets punk rock mosh pit,” whatever that means.

#40 Tom Clancy’s The Division: Heartland

Developer: Red Storm Entertainment

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: TBA

There’s been a lot of mystery around The Division Heartland, as we know it’ll take place within The Division universe, but what is the game truly about? Well, we now know that it’ll take place in Silver Creek, a place that has come under attack from hostile forces.

Now, you’ll have to go and make a stand with your fellow members of The Division in order to take back this place and show the “heartland of America” will not be taken over so easily.

No doubt there will be all sorts of missions for you to do in the game, so be ready as they’re going to be doing some closed tests that you might just get to be a part of!

#39 Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Developer: Team Ninja

Publisher: Koei Tecmo Games

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release date: Early 2023

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty seems to be a continuation of Team Ninja’s recent work. The studio has been making action RPGs within the same vein since 2017’s Nioh, with the setting, demons, and art design in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty being almost indistinguishable from Nioh . Even if it feels samey at this early stage in its marketing cycle, we can count on it being a quality release. Hopefully for PS4 owners, Team Ninja can circumvent the major technical issues that plagued Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.

#38 Sons of the Forest

Developer: Endnight Games

Publisher: Endnight Games

Platforms: PC

Release: February 23, 2023

The Forest was a significant survival hit with plenty of horror elements throughout the campaign. Players essentially had to survive the harsh world by gathering supplies and building up structures. But then you had cannibalistic mutants roaming the area to fight off or repair structures they destroyed. In this game installment, we know we’re going through another crash into this island where you’ll have to survive the hostile individuals that live there. We’re sure there is still a big focus on crafting structures and weapons and attempting to survive the elements when not directly dealing with the hostile mutants that have made the island their home.

#37 Warhammer 40000: Space Marine II

Developer: Saber Interactive

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release date: TBA

The Warhammer 40K franchise is one of the most expansive in the entire gaming world, and that’s saying something. But each one has its own flair and style that can’t be denied.

Warhammer 40000: Space Marine II is the sequel to the hit Space Marine title from years back, and once again, you’ll be a soldier of the Imperium tasked with bringing peace to the galaxy…by literally slaughtering all who would dare try and disrupt it.

You’ll be a one-man army more or less as you go from planet to planet as you face off against the Tyranid Hordes and try to bring peace to the galaxy and glory to the Imperium.

For a space marine, there is only war, and their war is about to start up again.

#36 ARC Raiders

Developer: Embark Studios

Publisher: Embark Studios

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC

Release: TBA 2023

ARC Raiders is an upcoming free-to-play co-op shooter, where the action takes place in third-person mode as opposed to many of the popular FPS-style shooter games. Set in a ravaged world under threat from an otherworldly, mechanised onslaught from space known as ARC, the game pits players against the destructive powers of the robotic invaders. Co-op gameplay is a must in this title, although there’s also plenty of opportunity for exploration, scavenging and gear customisation as you fend off the sky-based threat that continually falls upon you and your squad. ARC Raiders looks like a great game for those who enjoy online multiplayer action in a futuristic setting.

#35 Overwatch 2

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows

Release date: October 4, 2022 (Early Access) Expected Full Launch 2023

The popular FPS franchise from Blizzard, Overwatch, gets a brand new look in 2023. Overwatch 2 introduces new heroes, maps, and mechanics to revamp the original game. It will replace Overwatch when it releases, making it a mix between an update and a real new game.

With Overwatch 2, Blizzard aims to improve its first-person shooter. The original game’s 6v6 matches have been replaced by a 5v5 variant with one tank on each squad. To give the game a fresh dynamic, all of the previous heroes have been completely rebuilt with new powers and abilities. The PvP mode of the game is free-to-play and a dedicated PvE mode will be announced later this year.

#34 I, the Inquisitor

Developer: The Dust

Publisher: The Dust

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC

Release: TBA 2023

I, the Inquisitor is an exciting-looking adventure game set in a truly dark and interesting fantasy world. The story centres on an alternative version of history, in which Jesus didn’t actually die during his crucifixion. Instead, he reacted with fury after returning to life as a wrathful god, determined to enact revenge on his persecutors. From there, centuries’ worth of his inquisitors continued to violently enforce faith upon non-believers, thus creating a dark and tyrannical world of biblical rule. In I, the Inquisitor, players will take on the role of one of these inquisitors during the 1500s, in an adventure that’s sure to be packed with ethical dilemmas and challenging moral decisions. This looks like a game with plenty of exploration, combat and excellent choice-and-consequence-based storytelling.

#33 Black Myth: Wu Kong

Developer: Game Science

Publisher: Game Science

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

Black Myth: Wu Kong is an upcoming action RPG inspired by a 16th-century Chinese novel called Journey to the West. The narrative of the game is based on the adventures of the Monkey King, a famous mythical character who is one of the novel’s primary characters.

In the game, this powerful monkey is referred to as the “Destined One.” He bears several abilities, such as the power to turn into a swamp of flying insects or transform into a giant monster. During his adventures, he will face various opponents, from headless monks to a powerful white dragon.

#32 Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes

Developer: Rabbit & Bear Studios

Publisher: 505 Games

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes is the latest entry in the Eiyuden Chronicles series. This new JRPG is a collaboration between Yoshitaka Murayama (Suikoden I & II) and Junko Kawano (Suikoden I & IV). It takes place in Allraan, a continent housing several nations and cultures. One of these nations edged out the others and discovered a powerful technology that amplifies magic.

As for most JRPGs, the story is key to Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes. The game also offers a vast world to explore, from bustling towns to creepy caves. Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes features turn-based combat for teams of six, with various AI commands to customize the fighting style of each hero.

#31 System Shock Remake

Developer: Nightdive Studios

Publisher: Prime Matter

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, PC

Release: TBA 2023

A fully rebuilt reimagining of the classic System Shock game from 1994, the System Shock remake has been highly anticipated by the gaming community for the past few years. Players will find themselves trapped in space aboard the Citadel Station, which finds itself beset by a rogue AI known as SHODAN. The AI’s influence stretches across the space station, corrupting and mutating systems and former crew members into cyborgs, which players will have to fend off it they’re to have any hope of survival. Throw into the fray a whole host of robots and other mutated beings and the adventure’s challenge level kicks up a gear almost instantly. There are high expectations for the System Shock remake, which looks as though it could be a huge hit with lovers of the sci-fi genre when it launches in 2023.

#30 Abandoned

Developer: Blue Box Game Studios

Publisher: Blue Box Game Studios

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows

Release date: TBA

Abandoned is quite of a mystery. This upcoming survival horror game was announced back in April 2021, with a trailer that led many fans to believe Hideo Kojima was involved with this game. Blue Box Game Studios denied these allegations but the hype was already here.

The game follows the story of Jason Longfield, a man who wakes up in the forest after being kidnapped. He doesn’t know what happened to him, why he was kidnapped, or what he is doing in that forest. He finds out he was brought here for a “dark purpose,” and needs to fight for his survival.

#29 The Day Before

Release date: March 1, 2023

Developer: FNTASTIC

Publisher: MYTONA

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

In The Day Before, you wake up one day and discover a post-pandemic America overrun by zombies. You have no clue what happened here, but there are flesh-eating monsters roaming the streets and survivors fighting against each other for scraps of food and resources.

Your goal is to survive in this unwelcoming new world. To do so, you can venture into an open world to scavenge for resources, searching abandoned houses, skyscrapers, and vehicles. But enemies will be on your way, from zombies wanting to eat your brain to survivors trying to blow it off to steal your goods. Some of the survivors are not as violent though, so you may be able to form a colony to try and rebuild society before it is too late.

#28 Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

Release date: 2023

Developer: Kylotonn

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5

Publishers: Nacon, BIGBEN INTERACTIVE

11 years after its last installment, the Test Drive racing game series is back with a new game in 2023. Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown will feature an open-world 1:1 version of Hong Kong for you to discover during both day and night.

Of course, a racing game needs fancy cars. Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown confirmed you would be able to drive popular cars from Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, and Bugatti. But if driving is at the core of Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, the game also puts the emphasis on social status. The game promises a “lifestyle experience unlike any other,” but we don’t have more information as to what it means in terms of gameplay so far.

#27 S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl

Developer: GSC Game World

Publisher: GSC Game World

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

For the first time in its history, a S.T.A.L.K.E.R. game is coming to consoles. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl, the fourth game in the series, will release on Xbox Series X/S in 2023. This new title aims to revive the series, which stopped in 2009 with S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl was supposed to come out in 2012 as Call of Pripyat’s sequel, but was canceled on the year of its intended release. The game is now back on track, with a release window set in 2023.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl is an FPS set in the post-apocalyptic Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. Mutated monsters and stalkers are roaming around this open world, and it is up to you to take part in a non-linear journey to decide the fate of this zone.

#26 Deliver Us Mars

Publisher: Frontier Foundry

Developer: KeokeN Interactive

Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC

Release date: February 2, 2023

Mars has always been a favorable planet for humanity to inhabit after Earth and in Deliver Us Mars you’ll be exploring it quite a bit as you venture to find the ARK colony ships which have been stolen by a mysterious group known as Outward. With humanity on the edge of extinction, it is Kathy Johannson’s job to carry out this mission. Coupled with an award-winning composer, story-rich narrative, and stunning visuals, if Deliver Us Mars is anything like the company’s previous titles Deliver Us the Moon it’ll be a must-play.

#25 Ark 2

Developer: Studio Wildcard, Grove Street Games

Publisher: Studio Wildcard

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

Ark 2 is a sequel to Ark: Survival Evolved, a 2017 action-adventure survival game. In the original game, you began naked on a stranded island filled with dinos. The sequel is more of a PvE adventure with what Studio Wildcard calls “Souls-like melee combat.”

The story of Ark 2 takes place on an alien planet, sometime after the events of Genesis: Part 2, the fifth and final paid DLC expansion pack released for ARK: Survival Evolved. Ark 2 is a Microsoft exclusive, so you will need to play either on PC or Xbox Series X/S if you want to see a primitive version of Vin Diesel riding a dinosaur.

#24 Alan Wake 2

Developer: Remedy Entertainment

Publisher: Epic Games Publishing

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

13 years after the original Alan Wake, the eponymous novelist is back for more adventures in 2023. The original game followed the adventures of Alan Wake as he tries to uncover the mysteries behind his wife’s disappearance. The game was an action-adventure game with six episodes, each with its plot twists and cliffhangers. Alan Wake 2 won’t be like that.

Unlike its predecessor, Alan Wake 2 is not an action-adventure game with horror elements, but a real survival horror game. If you haven’t played the original game, then don’t worry. Remedy Entertainment stated that there is no need to play Alan Wake to understand its sequel.

#23 Perfect Dark

Developer: The Initiative, Crystal Dynamics

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: TBA

Believe it or not, the Perfect Dark was not just created by the team who made the original classic game Goldeneye for the N64, but they made it BECAUSE of Goldeneye. How so? Because they felt the gaming space didn’t have a true spy title for fans to go and enjoy. So thus, they made Perfect Dark.

But, it’s been quite a while since we’ve seen Johanna Dark, so when is she coming back? Hopefully, next year. As a new game in the franchise is coming. We haven’t heard too much about the game, but Johanna is said to be starring in it, and it’ll likely try and mimic the playing style of the original games, but with some modern styling and flair.

#22 Lords of the Fallen

Developer: Hexworks

Publisher: CI Games

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC

Release: TBA 2023

An action RPG and sequel to the original Lords of the Fallen game, Lords of the Fallen takes place in an epic medieval world of fantasy, where a fallen god rules with a rod of iron. The game will make use of dark fantasy in both its aesthetics and in its storytelling, which aims to build on the previous game’s popularity. Lords of the Fallen 2 will also make use of a revised and more challenging system of combat, which may see the game stick to the previous title’s soulslike format, although as yet this is unconfirmed. With the popularity of games like Elden Ring seeing a big payoff after choosing to adopt this style of gameplay, it could be that fans of challenging difficulty levels will get a real kick out of Lords of the Fallen 2 when it launches.

#21 Crysis 4

Developer: Crytek

Publisher: Crytek

Platforms: TBA

Release date: TBA

The Crysis series was honestly meant to be two things when it first started. It was meant to be one of the most beautiful games you’ve ever played on a PC. Even requiring you to have a top-level PC just so you could run the game! Which wasn’t an option for most as you can guess. But the second was to be an ultimate power fantasy of a title due to the abilities your character could have via their power suit.

Now, the franchise is coming back via Crysis 4, and that means it’ll be time to suit up again to see what you can unleash on your foes.

Whether you need a top-level PC or not to play it…come on, you know the answer is “yes” to that.

#20 Homeworld 3

Release date: 2023

Developer: Blackbird Interactive

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Publishers: Gearbox Software, Gearbox Publishing

The Homeworld franchise is known to many, especially for its deep gameplay and story alike. Now, Homeworld 3 will take you to the next level in ways that will need to be seen to be believed.

Not the least of which is because of the battles. This isn’t just 1v1, this is fleet versus fleet. You’ll need to go and ensure that you have the fleet it takes to attack or defend. You’ll have to think strategically, use the environment of space to your advantage, and even be prepared for random space phenomena to strike back at you!

Then, in the story, the gates of travel that once made the universe so reachable are failing. You must find out why to save everything!

#19 Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria

Developer: Free Range Games

Publisher: North Beach Games

Platforms: PC

Release: 2023

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria is going to be a title perfect for diehards of the LOTR franchise, mainly because it tells a story set after the fall of Mordor and even ties into a key character from the story in Gimli.

You see, in The Fellowship of the Ring, we find out that the Dwarven home of Moria was overrun by enemies and the dwarves were wiped out, including some of Gimli’s kin. Now, Gimli has sent a sect of Dwarves to take their home back.

You’ll go through the Misty Mountains in a procedurally generated title and face off against orcs, goblins and more! It’s time for the dwarves to rise again!

#18 Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Developer: Ninja Theory

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: PC, X/S

Release: TBA

The original title that followed the journey of Senua was a dark and gripping adventure that pushed the boundaries on what a video game can be, and how it can both look and play well, but have a truly deeper meaning.

Now, with Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, we’re going to get the next continuation of that, and by all indications, everything in this game is going to be bigger than the first.

While we don’t know exactly what is going on in the game as of yet, we do know that there is going to be a lot of monsters, including a giant that eats people, vast lands and very intense visuals via the Unreal Engine 5.

#17 Baldur’s Gate 3

Developer: Larian Studios

Publisher: Larian Studios

Platforms: PC

Release date: TBA 2023

Baldur’s Gate is one of the most iconic Western RPG series of all time. It ranks up there with the likes of Wasteland and Shadowrun. Baldur’s Gate 3 takes place in a massive open world that is explorable as a solo player or co-operatively with up to three friends. Online play doesn’t require everybody to stick together, which should allow for interesting stories. Based on the Dungeons & Dragons 5th edition ruleset, its turn-based combat should feel right at home to tabletop RPG players. Players are also able to pause the game world at any time to survey the environment, set up ambushes, or sneak past enemies that aren’t aware of your presence.

#16 Dead Island 2

Developer: Dambuster Studios

Publisher: Deep Silver

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5

Release date: February 3, 2023

Yep, it’s true! Dead Island is alive once again! The game was revealed once more at Gamescom and it honestly has a release date of February 2023. So that means we technically don’t have too long to wait until you can play it!

As for the gameplay itself, that wasn’t shown in the return trailer. But, there were a lot of zombies shown, as well as the new setting of the game with a very chill protagonist. Given how the first game was, you can likely expect a lot of violence and a lot of weapons that you can use to try and get the zombies to go away.

#15 Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Remake

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: TBA

The Splinter Cell franchise has been one that fans have been calling for in terms of a return for quite some time now. And thankfully for them, they’re getting their wish. Because a Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Remake is in the works right now at Ubisoft. It’s about dang time.

Now, we don’t know much, or even if this is a full-on remake of the first Splinter Cell title, but if they’re remaking any of the main games to kickstart the return of the franchise, we’re all for it.

The stealth and unique missions of this game will be very much welcome in the video game world we have today, so please don’t screw this up Ubisoft!

#14 Forza Motorsport 2023

Developer: Turn 10 Studios

Publisher: Microsoft Studios

Platforms: PC, X/S

Release: 2023

Forza is one of the most respected names in video games, but that doesn’t mean it can get complacent. Because with so many other racing titles out there, it can be easy to get lost in the shuffle. Forza Motorsport was one such respected name for a time. As it had not only racing, but a large assortment of cars that you could drive from one spot to the next.

But with the rise of other franchises, the games’ quality suffered, and thus it went away. But now, the franchise is coming back via Forza Motorsport 2023, and it’s aiming to take back its crown.

What all will they put into it? You’ll just have to wait and see.

#13 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows, Amazon Luna, Google Stadia

Release date: 2023

In 2009, James Cameron directed Avatar, a science fiction movie about an alien planet and the human threat looming over its blue-skinned habitants. Avatar remains to this date the highest-grossing film of all time, topping Avengers: Endgame and Titanic. This popular movie finally gets a sequel this December and with it a brand new video game called Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. If this game was meant to release alongside the movie, Ubisoft decided to push back its release date to 2023 to “make it perfect.”

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora puts you in the shoes of a Na’Vi, one of the blue guys from the planet Pandora. The human forces of the RDA are threatening the peace of your planet and forcing you to embark on a journey to the Western Frontier of Pandora.

#12 Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake

Developer: Aspyr

Publisher: Lucasfilm Games

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PC

Release date: TBA

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic in its original form is one of the most important RPG ever made. It was the game that launched Bioware into the stratosphere and helped seal the success of Mass Effect. It also helped prove original Star Wars titles could work, thus passing the torch for titles like The Force Unleashed and Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order.

Anyway, a full-on remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is in the works. Keyword being “in the works”, because if you’ve been paying attention to the news as of late…development isn’t going well.

So it releasing in 2023 might be hopeful to say the least. But hey, you never know!

#11 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order gets a sequel in 2023 with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. This new game continues the adventures of Cal Kestis, five years after the events of the original game.

At the end of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the Empire and the Inquisitors were chasing Cal throughout the galaxy. He managed to escape and destroyed a token leading to Force-sensitive children. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor picks up the story five years later, but we don’t know yet what happened in the meantime.

#10 Street Fighter 6

You ready to show everyone the path of a true warrior?

Because Street Fighter 6 is coming next year, and it’s aiming to be not only one of the most intense bouts in Street Fighter history, but also one of the most flashy.

By that, we mean that the game will not only be bringing in elements from previous titles like Street Fighter IV, but also, bringing in new elements like the “walk up” and the “game face” moments to put some extra personality on the fighters.

Of course, the gameplay mechanics will still be the focus, but no doubt they’re going to learn from the previous titles and ensure there’s a lot for people to do instead of just battling one another.

#9 Redfall

Developer: Arkane Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

Redfall is one of the most anticipated games coming out to Xbox Series X/S in 2023. This new FPS from Arkane Studios takes place in the fictional island town of Redfall, Massachusetts. Vampires are crawling the streets and the surviving humans are worshipping them.

The game can be played either solo or with three other players. Everyone can choose between the four available characters, each having their own superpowers like the ability to become invisible, summon items, or shoot thunderbolts. Their mission is to slay everyone around, vampires and humans alike.

#8 Diablo IV

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment, Vicarious Visions

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

Diablo is back, and this time it is not a controversial pay-to-win mobile-only game. Diablo IV continues the story of its predecessor, Diablo III. Cultists have conjured a new threat, Lilith, and your mission is to slay as many demons as possible on your way to defeat Lilith. You won’t be alone in your mission to defeat this menace, as Diablo IV is an online-only game.

The gameplay mechanics in Diablo IV are the same as those in the earlier games in the series. The game features a brand new open world that contains five different regions, each with their procedurally generated dungeons, random events, and monsters crawling everywhere.

#7 Forspoken

Release date: January 24, 2023

Developer: Luminous Productions

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows

What if one day, as you are living your life peacefully, you got teleported to a foreign, fantasy world? That’s what happened to Frey Holland, the main character of Forspoken.

This New Yorker is transported to the fantasy world of Athia, a beautiful place ridden with monstrous creatures. To help her find her way home without ending up as a snack for these monsters, Frey can count on her newfound magical abilities. She will have to repel countless enemies, craft new items, and upgrade her skill points to become more powerful.

#6 Dead Space Remake

Developer: Motive Studios

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: January 27, 2023

In 2008, players discovered a now-iconic horror space game series: Dead Space. 15 years and six games later, Motive Studios is bringing Dead Space back with a remake of the original game.

The Dead Space remake keeps the same plot as the original game. The story takes place in the 26th century and follows the adventures of engineer Isaac Clarke. He is assigned to a repair vessel that goes to a planetary mining ship to investigate a distress call. The ship is under attack by mutated human corpses, and Isaac needs to survive and save the crewmates.

#5 Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League

Developer: Rocksteady Studios

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: Spring 2023

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is the latest project from the creators of the Batman: Arkham series. Amanda Waller, a high-ranking government official, forms a team of supervillains to protect Metropolis against an alien threat. This team, also known as the Suicide Squad, includes popular DC supervillains: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark.

This action-adventure game doesn’t feature superheroes wanting to do good around them. Instead, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is filled with bad guys who don’t have much of a choice but to obey orders. Each squad member has their own unique abilities to defeat their enemies across an open-world version of Metropolis.

#4 Hogwarts Legacy

Release date: February 10, 2023

Developer: Avalanche Software

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Good news for those who waited for their Hogwarts letter without ever receiving it: you will finally be able to join the wizarding school in 2023. At least, in a video game.

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG that turns you into an apprentice wizard. The game is set in the late 1800s, and you play as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. If this game is a brand new story and is not connected to Harry Potter and You-Know-Who, it keeps the iconic locations and experiences of the Wizarding World. You can choose your house, cast spells, brew potions, fly on a broom, and wander around the Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade Village.

#3 Dragon Age Dreadwolf

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Release date: TBA

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5

Developers: BioWare, BioWare Corporation

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is the fourth installment in the Dragon Age series, and a direct sequel to 2014’s Dragon Age: Inquisition. After several development hiccups, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is finally making its way to our consoles with a release date in 2023.

The story will follow the events of Dragon Age: Inquisition and its third and final DLC, Trespasser. We don’t know much about Dragon Age: Dreadwolf yet, besides that it takes place in Tevinter Imperium and stars a “kind of person [enemies] will never see coming,” according to the 2020 Game Awards trailer. This hero will not be a figure of prophecy with a “magic hand,” but their exact identity remains a mystery.

#2 Resident Evil 4 Remake

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PS5, PC, X/S

Release: March 24, 2023

The original Resident Evil 4 is widely considered one of the best in the franchise, and some even said for a long time that it was the crescendo before RE took a bit of a tumble in terms of quality.

But now, much like the two previous RE mainline games, Resident Evil 4 is getting a full-on remake for next-gen consoles (do remember that it was originally made for the GameCube and then got ported to high heaven).

The game will look better than ever, but just as important, they are going to improve the story and the gameplay for more “modern times”. So that means this might truly be an “improved masterpiece”.

#1 Starfield

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Platform: PC, Xbox Series X|S

Released: 2023

Probably one of the most hyped games for 2023 is Starfield, touted as “Skyrim in space” and a “Han Solo Simulator.” What little we’ve seen of gameplay would seem to match that. Even in the year 2310, and 50 light years from Earth, humanity continues to explore, and you join Constellation to continue that great quest. Things won’t be easy, as humanity has only enjoyed 20 years of peace since the war between the United Colonies and Freestar Collective.

So what will you do? Who will you side with? Will you stick to being an explorer, or become a hero, a space pirate, or something else? It should be noted that while Director Todd Howard helped bring Skyrim to the world again and again, he does have a… Reputation for grand visions, making dubious promises, and the final product falling shy of those lofty goals.

Fans are even more wary after Fallout 76, but the supernova-level backlash the game generated for Bethesda is sure to mean Todd will be a bit more restrained. Apart from that one trailer where he said the game would have over 1000 fully explorable planets. Hmm. Well, it seems the sky’s not even the limit.