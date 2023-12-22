Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Will Have Online Play In 2024

How would you do online multiplayer for this game?

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will have online play coming next year.

This information is one of many details that came as a result of the recent leak against Insomniac. Ransomware group Rhysida managed to hack 1 TB of data from Insomniac, and leaked it after Sony and Insomniac chose not to pay the ransom. The information shared included information from Sony and Insomniac, including personal details of their employees.

We will discuss the leaked information below. We can’t ignore this news, but we will point out the way the information was obtained was particularly unethical. You may want to consider this yourself before you go forward with reading this news. But, like Pandora’s Box, it isn’t possible for us to just close the box and pretend nobody found out what they did.

As shared by Tech4Gamers, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Online was leaked as part of an image that also indicates plans for Insomniac to make X-Men games in the future. The leak does not include information on whether this will be a free addition to the main game, or its own standalone release.

Of course, we would not even be talking about this, if not for other leaked details about Marvel’s Spider-Man 3. While fans would have simply assumed that Insomniac was making this game as well, this leak came with its own surprising details.

There are plans to publish Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 as three separate retail releases. The story will be split into two parts, and the online mode will be its own standalone release. All three parts will then be sold as one package a few years down the line.

So, it’s easy to look at this and wonder if Insomniac and Sony will accelerate those plans and sell Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Online as its own game.

But if you think about it, we don’t even know what Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Online would entail. It presumably will have some sort of multiplayer component, but what kind of game could this even be?

If we had to guess, this could be some sort of multiplayer co-op mode. While they do exist, multiplayer competitive 3D action games that aren’t shooters are not particularly popular. It would have to be something like Chivalry or Dark Souls to interest players in online PVP, and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is simply neither of those games.

This one is actually a real mystery for now, but if the rumor holds true, it may only be a matter of weeks before we find out what it is.