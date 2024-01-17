Fans Spot Another Possible Feature In Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer

Fans of the Grand Theft Auto franchise have been waiting years to see what Rockstar Games was doing next in the upcoming installment. After the 2013 release of Grand Theft Auto V, the developers continued to support the online component. It was a big money maker for Rockstar Games as fans quickly took up with the latest title experience. However, after what felt like endlessly waiting, we were finally given the official announcement trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI last month.

Those of you who were waiting were finally getting confirmation that we’re heading back to Vice City. Rockstar Games is always trying to push the limits with their titles, and this next installment looks to follow that trend. There are several unique environments, a wide range of NPCs doing their own thing, and we’re introduced to our female protagonist. But while the initial announcement trailer offered our first real glimpse into the upcoming installment, it left fans speculating as to what new features could be coming to this game.

Countless videos and posts online highlighted Easter eggs and potential clues to what might be incorporated. However, if you thought there wasn’t anything left to be found, you’d be wrong. Thanks to a report on Dexerto, we’re finding out about a fan finding another means of transportation. This fan took to Reddit and commented on a bus stop sign. Normally, that might not be anything to focus on, but as fans pointed out, this sign looks to be something that stands out a bit better than other signs. You’ll also find people standing by as if they are waiting for the bus to arrive.

Fans are now speculating that we might see a bus system put in this game. Some suggest that this might be a quicker way to fast travel around the map. Depending on how big this map is, having something to get from one place to another might be more than welcomed by fans rather than fighting through the traffic. Others have suggested that this could also be a side hustle to earn money in the game as you work the bus stops, taking people and delivering them to destinations.

At any rate, Rockstar Games has yet to confirm anything specific from the various speculation pieces that flood the web. We’ll have to wait and see if there’s anything new marketed online for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI game this year. Currently, the game is not set to arrive until sometime next year, so we’ll have a good amount of time on our hands to further dissect the trailer footage or wait for more details to come out to the public.