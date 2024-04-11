Elder Scrolls TV Series Not Likely, According to Todd Howard

With the Fallout series currently taking the world by storm, many Bethesda fans are wondering if the Amazon Prime Video exclusive could open the door for other adaptations. At the premiere of the new show in Los Angeles, IGN took the time to chat with Todd Howard about the likelihood of this happening, and things aren’t looking good. Sorry, Elder Scrolls fans.

“I don’t know. There’s nothing in the works. Everybody asks, like, about Elder Scrolls, and I keep saying no also,” Howard said.

“And I would approach those – I’ll probably say no. You never know if someone’s gonna click. But I think this really came out of, ‘we think things are aligning to do a high-quality job.’ It wasn’t forced. It was kind of a natural relationship and ‘hey, this sounds really cool.’ As opposed to, ‘we should have a show,’ right? It never came from that.”

It’s worth noting that Howard initially said no to a Fallout series as well.

Despite premiering last night, Fallout is already cleared for a second season. The next season is slated to be filmed in California after the California Film Commission offered $25 million in tax incentives.

“I can’t predict the future,” Howard continued. “But this has been one of the most enjoyable projects I’ve ever done, and we’re just kind of over the moon, everybody in the studio with seeing it this way.”

The Fallout series stars Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, and Ella Purnell, and was produced by Amazon Studios alongside Kilter Films. Johnathan Nolan, best known for his work on the HBO series Westworld, served as the show’s executive producer along with Lisa Joy.