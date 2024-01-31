Palworld: How To Level Up Faster

Leveling up in Palworld is required to unlock new technologies and enhance your base. New technologies mean new weapons, new gear for your Pals and better workstations to construct all the items you’ll need to tackle the vast open-world of Palworld. And if you want to get everything on the tech tree, then you’ll also want to level up faster.

There are plenty of cheats and glitches you can use to level up, but one of the best ways is also the simplest. If you want to boost your level faster, you might be playing the game all wrong. The best way to level up in Palworld is to catch more Pals. We’ll explain in the full guide below.

How To Earn More XP Efficiently

Experience is earned from everything in Palworld — defeating Pals, fighting bosses, or every time you craft an item. You’ll earn XP for basically everything, but the best way to earn XP fast is by catching Pals.

Earning XP Faster : To earn the most XP efficiently, always capture Pals . Killing them gives you far less XP than capturing them.

: To earn the most XP efficiently, . Killing them gives you far less XP than capturing them. Catching Pals also fills a special meter. You’ll get an XP boost for catching 10 of the same type of Pal.

of the same type of Pal. Always aim to catch 10 of the same type of Pal when you explore an area. If you’re looking for XP, you’ll want to collect (or purchase) 50+ Pal Spheres and then start catching.

Once you unlock the flying mount, catching becomes even easier. You can fly and unleash ranged skills on enemies below. You can also through Pal Spheres from your flying mount to catch. The biggest issue with catching Pals is collecting all the Pal Spheres you need. You’ll also need Mega and Ultra Pal Spheres, or even Legendary Pal Spheres.

Certain Pals when assigned to the Ranch will produce free Pal Spheres for you. You can also mine blue crystals that are plentiful and respawn daily at the Plateau of Beginnings. Mine these for x5 blue crystals each, which can be converted into Pal Spheres. You can also purchase Pal Spheres from the Merchant at the Small Settlement — the Small Settlement is located at [72, -484]. To earn easy gold, craft Baked Berries in the early game, and later craft Nails from Ingots. You’ll be swimming in easy gold once you start crafting Nails — each Nail sells for 160 gold and only requires ore. You can find a bonanza of ore at the Desolate Church [64, -414] fast-travel point where you can easily return over and over again for infinite ore.

That’s really all it takes. To grind for XP, your best bet is capturing 10 Pals of each type. Even the Level 1 Pals at the start of the game will give you significant XP boost just for catching 10. Catching more is also useful for the future in the game — later you’ll be able to Condense Pals by combining multiple Pals into one. Even one or two condenses will significantly improve your Pals, so having 10 or more on-hand and ready to go for the mid-game is really helpful.