The Last of Us Season 2 Filming Location Spotted

A ton of anticipation is built around the upcoming season of The Last of Us. Naughty Dog captured quite a thrilling storyline featured in a cinematic-style gameplay experience. As a result, it might have been easy for this adaptation to captivate an audience of both gamers and non-gamers. HBO had greenlit the second season of The Last of Us before the first season wrapped, and it soon will enter production.

However, because HBO closely adapted the show from the source material, you can get a good outlook of what we can more or less expect for this next season. The next season of The Last of Us is adapting a portion of The Last of Us Part II, and already, it looks like we have one location from the game set to be featured in the upcoming season. That’s thanks to one photo that’s circulating online from the production.

Thanks to The Last of Us News on X, we’re getting a look at the Greenpeace Market. We’ll refrain from spoilers on the game, but it does look like this location will be present in the upcoming season. You can look at the building and its representation from the video game in the X post embedded below. Hopefully, That should give you a clue of at least one area from the game being featured in the upcoming season and not reworked into season three.

First look at supposed #The Last of Us set 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/DGqqofUMFD — The Last of Us News (@TheLastofUsNews) February 11, 2024

As mentioned in the past, The Last of Us Part II is far too large of a game to adapt into a single season. So we’re not sure what will get featured in this second season and what might get pushed back for the eventual season three. That’s, of course, if season two brings enough of an audience to give HBO a reason to greenlight the next season.

It will be a good while before we start seeing official marketing materials circulate online for the next season. However, we already know some of the cast who will be stepping into iconic roles for the show. For instance, we know who our Abby will be in this season. Likewise, a heavy hitter name was coming to the season with Catherine O’Hara.

As for those of you who are more interested in the games, it looks like we are not quite done with this IP just yet. Recently, Naughty Dog dropped a video documentary for the sequel title, which ended with confirmation that a third-part concept has been established. That doesn’t mean a third game is in the works, but a concept of how the storyline could continue on for at least one more game has been figured out.