Xbox Series X White Digital Model Reportedly Leaked

There is never any shortage of leaks and supposed reports for the gaming industry. But this latest that is making the rounds online is all about Microsoft’s Xbox Series X. If you don’t own an Xbox Series X, then there is a chance this new model could entice you to go ahead and pick up the platform if it proves to be real.

The leak stems back to Exputer, who claims sources shared confidential footage of a new Xbox Series X model. This model has a few changes compared to the currently offered Xbox Series X. Visually, the biggest difference is that this new model will come in a white variation, similar to the standard Xbox Series S console. However, that’s not the only change, as it appears this new console model is ditching the optical disc drive.

This supposed all-digital model of the Xbox Series X is losing the optical disc drive, which should cause the model to sell a bit cheaper. We don’t know if this will be similar to how PlayStation 5’s current digital model is set up. For a quick refresher, the PlayStation 5 digital model that is currently being sold allows a consumer to purchase a disc drive attachment.

Other noted changes to this Series X console model are an upgraded Nexus card and an improved heatsink. Again, this is purely a rumor right now, as nothing has been officially unveiled at the moment. But if the rumor proves to be true, then we could see the model come out into the marketplace sometime this summer.

That means we might see this model of the Xbox Series X showcased during the planned June showcase. In other news, Microsoft’s Xbox team recently had a business update event to clear the air after a string of rumors painted a grim future for the company. However, it doesn’t look like Xbox is bowing out and is pressing forward with plans for another console to help give an even bigger leap for players with the next-generation platform. Meanwhile, it has been revealed that there are four games that are going multiplatform after being exclusive on the Xbox console and PC platforms.