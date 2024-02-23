Starfield Has New Evidence That Modding Tools Are Entering Beta Soon

Starfield is Bethesda’s latest RPG, and just like their previous works, it has a modding community keeping the game active. However, we’re still waiting for the official modding tools to be unleashed for the game. We know that Bethesda is planning to bring out mod support for Starfield, but it hasn’t been set in stone as to just when this update would land in the game. Fortunately, that date looks to be coming sooner rather than later, thanks to a new piece of evidence.

Thanks to Gamerant, we’re finding out about a recent Reddit post highlighting some activity with the Starfield Steam repo. The files featured ct_beta-verifiedcreator in the headline, which has fans speculating this is for the Creation Kit 2 update. That is the official mod support from Bethesda, and while we don’t have it yet, it appears to be heading down the pipeline very soon.

With that said, it also points out that this might be a beta release right now for those actively attached to the Bethesda Verified Creator Program. So, while not everyone will gain access, it’s at least looking to be at a point where Bethesda is ready for some users to gain access to their tools. Of course, then that should also help make any necessary adjustments or updates before the full rollout begins on Creation Kit 2.

Again, this is all speculation, as Bethesda has not officially made any new announcements regarding the upcoming mod support. Hopefully, we will get some kind of new information rollout next week or at least next month. I’m sure that there are plenty of players who both cater to creating mods and those who simply partake in others’ work and who are eager for this release.

After all, Starfield is a massive sandbox that could leave players endlessly creating new content. We’ve seen plenty of comments in the past from the fan base community of Starfield that several systems in place could use some new content. Then, there’s the idea of entirely new locations and quests that might keep players attached to the game. Meanwhile, there is also the upcoming Shattered Space DLC, which will also likely add plenty of new content that may give a new resurgence for this game.

If you haven’t picked up Starfield yet, the game was released last year and is available for PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. It is also a first-party Microsoft title, so you’ll find it available on the Xbox Game Pass service. For our personal impressions of the game, you can find our Before You Buy video coverage below.