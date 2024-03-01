Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How To Beat The Shadowblood Queen

Card games are serious business in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Queen’s Blood is one of the earliest minigames you’ll encounter, and it takes about 70 hours of in-game time before you’ll reach the end of this story. I didn’t know this ridiculous minigame even had a story! But once you’ve defeated a few opponents, you’ll learn the dark history of Queen’s Blood – and even encounter the man that made it. A dark spirit haunts the game, and you can save the world while also collecting some incredible cards. At the end of the journey, you’ll face off against the unstoppable Shadowblood Queen. This card match is uniquely difficult, so we’re going to talk about how to win – what cards you’ll want and how to prepare yourself for one challenging card game battle.

We’re going to assume you’re pretty familiar with Queen’s Blood. To reach the final opponent of the quest, you’ll need to reach Chapter 12 and defeat 29 other opponents. By Chapter 12, everyone should be available and marked on your map. Check the region maps for details and see who you might’ve missed.

With all that out of the way, here’s how to prepare for the battle against the Shadowblood Queen and how to defeat her. You’ll even get to claim her totally overpowered card for completing the quest.

Preparing For The Shadowblood Queen

Before fighting the Shadowblood Queen, you’ll want to collect some of the best cards in the game. Many of these cards are purchased from unique collectors, won in official ranking matches, or sold by the Gold Saucer. Multiple of the best cards are sold by Gold Saucer GP vendors, so get all of them by visiting every square and earning GP by competing in activities.

Emerald Witch : Reward for defeating the ‘Monster of Chaos’ opponent that spawns in Shinra Manor. He appears after defeating 28 opponents in Chapter 12. The card is one of the best in the game, and works very well when paired with Chocobo & Moogle, Dio or Space Ranger. It enhances multiple cards. Very, very strong for our strategy against the Shadowblood Queen.

: Reward for defeating the ‘Monster of Chaos’ opponent that spawns in Shinra Manor. He appears after defeating 28 opponents in Chapter 12. The card is one of the best in the game, and works very well when paired with Chocobo & Moogle, Dio or Space Ranger. It enhances multiple cards. Very, very strong for our strategy against the Shadowblood Queen. Dio : Sold by the GP Exchange in Battle Square of the Gold Saucer. This card is enhanced by +1 for every other enhanced card in play. Incredibly good and tough to kill with damage effects.

: Sold by the GP Exchange in Battle Square of the Gold Saucer. This card is enhanced by +1 for every other enhanced card in play. Incredibly good and tough to kill with damage effects. Space Ranger : Sold by the GP Exchange in Event Square. Like Dio, this card also becomes more powerful – but only from enhanced enemy cards. Still really useful and only 1 rank so easily to place to capture lanes.

: Sold by the GP Exchange in Event Square. Like Dio, this card also becomes more powerful – but only from enhanced enemy cards. Still really useful and only 1 rank so easily to place to capture lanes. Maloceros : Reward for defeating Regina when she unlocks in Gongaga Village. She will appear after defeating 21 opponents in Queen’s Blood. This is an enhanced version of the Chocobo Jockey Card sold in the Gold Saucer. Win a lane and you’ll earn +10 score. Absolutely required for the Shadowblood Queen.

: Reward for defeating Regina when she unlocks in Gongaga Village. She will appear after defeating 21 opponents in Queen’s Blood. This is an enhanced version of the Chocobo Jockey Card sold in the Gold Saucer. Win a lane and you’ll earn +10 score. Absolutely required for the Shadowblood Queen. Titan: Sold by Thorin’s Shop in the Grasslands. The shop is unlocked after completing the ‘A Rare Card’ side-quest. Buy this card early. Very useful for the rest of the game.

Fill your deck with cards that can capture spaces, enhance other cards and replace existing cards. Don’t bother with cards that destroy other cards. Focus on capturing spaces and enhancing.

Battling The Shadowblood Queen

Shadowblood Queen (QB): Gongaga Region – Unlocks after defeating 29 Queen’s Blood opponents in Chapter 12. Go to the Wildgrove Ruins in the southwest of the Gongaga Region to find the final opponent.

Reward: Shadowblood Queen: 3 / 3 – Raise power by 3 for each other enfeebled allied and enemy card.

How To Win

Follow the same basic strategy to defeat the Shadowblood Queen that we’ve always used. Deny your opponent spaces, take back spots your opponents take with cards or use replacement cards to deny her spots. Build up ranks and use the Emerald Queen to boost your cards from the back row. Place Chocobo Jockey, Dio, Space Ranger or Maloceros. You’ll also want 1 Rank cards with more than 1 Power so you can absorb damage – if your cards are destroyed, you can’t deny spaces from the opponent.

Don’t forget, even if a card is destroyed by a damage space, you can still capture red spots and turn them to your side. Bring extra replacement cards to capture red spaces even if you’ve already placed cards. The Shadowblood Queen does not have many (or maybe not any) replacement cards, so you can safely capture spots without worrying about her taking them back.

The Shadowblood Queen plays very aggressively. Be more aggressive and deny her spaces. Move up and deny her from taking as many slots as possible. The more spots she places cards, the more damage she’ll do, boosting her total point values. If you rush her position and use replace cards to capture her spaces on the front lines, she won’t be able to capture any of your first spots. She doesn’t use cards with funky capture locations.

Place Maloceros on the top of bottom lane. You’re not likely to win the middle lane, so don’t waste your most valuable cards there. Focus on the top and bottom lanes – place Dio and use Griffin to transfer power from the center lane to the top lane.

This all comes down to luck. You’ll need the Emerald Witch to boost your cards, and you’ll need Dio, Maloceros and more to reach ridiculous point totals for your lanes. The Queen has many, many obnoxious cards that destroy your cards or her own to power herself up. The trick is to deny her as many spaces as possible so she can’t mess around with these cards. Try placing cards with more than one power so they aren’t destroyed on the front near your opponent.

While this strategy helps a lot, this battle is still extremely luck-based. I recommend completing the full battle before resetting. You never know if you’ll get better odds and turn things around.