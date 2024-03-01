Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How To Complete Johnny’s Quest | Seaside Inn Guide

One of the longest quests we’ve found so far is the ‘Saga of the Seaside Inn’ – a quest that starts in Chapter 7 but can’t be completed until Chapter 9. There are some truly confusing steps to this quest, so if you’re lost, confused or just want to know how to get that Pristine Crown off the Tonberry King, we’ve got a full guide explaining every step of this complicated quest. Here’s what you need to know about each step.

This quest isn’t your average job – completing this quest unlocks the Collectibles display area. There’s a heap of collectibles to unlock in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and the Seaside Inn is where you can find them displayed. The collectibles shelf also reveals clues where to get each one. There are lots and lots of collectibles, and getting them all is going to be the biggest quest you can undertake that’ll require multiple playthroughs. Here’s how to get started on that.

The Saga of the Seaside Inn | Quest Guide

Johnny’s Quest unlocks in Chapter 7, after you’re allowed to explore the north section of the Corel Region. Johnny is found at the Seaside Inn, one of the locations you’ll stay in Costa Del Sol. Talk to him on the second floor and he’ll request you bring back all of his clones.

Given by a client at the Seaside Inn. Johnny asks for your help dealing with a strange problem. Johnny wants you to check up on a group of Johnny clones in the wilderness.

Get more stars for finding more packages at each zip-line. For getting all 8, you’ll get the best rewards.

After this, the Johnny’s will request help looking for a fix for the boiler. If you completed the Excavation Intel 1 : Valve Factory Ruins you’ll already have the Boiler Valve transmutation recipe. Find the transmuter chip in the back-right corner. You’ll need to rent a Chocobo from the ranch near the Costa Del Sol entrance to dig up the treasure.

: Valve Factory Ruins you’ll already have the Boiler Valve transmutation recipe. Find the transmuter chip in the back-right corner. You’ll need to rent a Chocobo from the ranch near the Costa Del Sol entrance to dig up the treasure. To unlock Excavation Intel 1, complete the Lifesprings in the north Corel Region.

The Boiler Valve requires 2 Iron Ore, 2 Zinc Ore and 2 Amethyst. These rare materials spawn all over the Corel Region randomly. Ride a Chocobo and collect resources on rocky ground — they’re in small bags or rocks.

Return the Boiler Valve to reach the next step. Johnny will ask you to find the last clone in the desert. Travel south to the water at the borderlands. You won’t be able to progress this quest until later in the story. Johnny requests a Pristine Crown from a Tonberry King.

Getting The Pristine Crown

To get the Pristine Crown for Johnny, progress the story to Chapter 9. Complete all Lifesprings, Towers, Combat Assignments and Sanctuaries in the Corel Region to unlock the Classified Intel: Heavy Lies The Crown. This is required to progress Johnny’s Quest.

Once the Classified Intel for the Corel Region is unlocked, travel to the arena to initiate a boss battle against King Tonberry.

The Tonberry King’s Crown is required for Johnny’s Sidequest in Costa Del Sol.

Inflicting enough damage when its attacks miss will pressure it. When pressured, it will drop its Pristine Crown, leaving the item vulnerable to being stolen. Use the Steal ABT command on the crown – it can only be targeted when the crown is off.

Dodge its attacks and then attack after knocking its crown off. Defeat the small Tonberries as soon as they appear!

To get the Pristine Crown, use Steal after knocking the crown off the King Tonberry’s head. Stealing the Pristine Crown will leave the Tonberry King permanently pressured.

Quest: The Saga of the Seaside Inn Continued

Collect the Marred Crown or Pristine Crown from the Tonberry King. This can only be done in Chapter 9. The Marred Crown is dropped automatically after defeating the Tonberry King.

Again, to get the Pristine Crown, dodge King Tonberry’s attacks until it is pressured. The crown will fly off. Use Steal on the Pristine Crown to automatically steal it — it works every time.

You can hand over the Pristine or Marred Crown to complete the quest. The Marred Crown drops by defeating the Tonberry King without stealing his crown.

Complete the quest and Johnny’s Seaside Inn will be totally renovated, looking better than ever. You can also donate key items you’ve collected for rewards at the Inn. Collectibles are put on display and the menu gives clues on how to unlock certain hidden collectibles.

Reward: J-Squad QB Card