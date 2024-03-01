Could Another Mario Title Be On The Way To Switch?

UPDATE

ORIGINAL STORY

February hasn’t been the kindest to Nintendo Switch gamers. The reasons for this are plentiful. First, there have been rumors galore about the Switch successor and when it would come out, culminating in the system not coming out until 2025 due to gaming and hardware concerns. Then, the first Nintendo Direct of 2024 turned out to be nothing more than a Partner Showcase, which didn’t show a single exclusive title for the Switch. The recent Pokemon Presents added to those woes by revealing one game for 2025. Then, there’s the “Mario problem” that fans have been talking about.

You see, in 2024, the only significant Nintendo Switch titles that have been announced have not only been 1st party titles but they’ve been tied to Mario in one form or another. A little while back, the remake of the plumber’s GBA fight with Donkey Kong was released. Then, next month, Princess Peach will get the spotlight for a new solo title. After that, Luigi’s second ghost-hunting game will arrive in HD form, and the paper-form of the icon will have a remaster/remake of his second RPG title coming to the Switch.

In other words, the Nintendo poster boy is EVERYWHERE on the Switch, and it’s a bit of a sour note given that this could be the “last year of the Switch,” and all we have to show for it are Mario & friends remasters and remakes…and one new game.

That’s where Nintendo insider Zippo comes in. While he hasn’t been the most accurate recently, he claims that Nintendo has at least one more game concerning the plumber coming out in 2024 on the Switch.

He didn’t specify what type of Mario game it could be, but given how the icon has been in ALL SORTS OF GAMES over the years, it might be hard to point to one that could be happening.

For example, based on everything we’ve seen so far in 2024 and knowing what’s coming, it’s entirely possible that one of the many sports titles the plumber has been in could be brought back for the Switch in some form. He’s already done tennis, soccer, and golf on the Switch, so maybe baseball is in the cards? Or, the “party” could return to the system again based on how well the last ones did.

We can say that it’s not likely to be a follow-up to the 3D platformer from 2017 or a new racing title, as both will undoubtedly be on the Switch successor.