Mario vs Donkey Kong Remake Getting Good Reception From Critics

The beginning of Nintendo’s 2024 is about to start. In 2023, they started off with a big title in January and then sprinkled in key 1st and 3rd party games throughout the rest of the year. But in 2024, they’re doing a bit more “focused” of an approach. Specifically, they’re focusing on games featuring Mario and his friends, with the first “big drop” being a remake of Mario vs Donkey Kong. The original GBA title was successful in its day, and it spawned a mini-franchise that went several titles deep. But with this remake, Nintendo has tried to go bigger with it. So, how did they do?

On Metacritic, Mario vs Donkey Kong currently sits at a score of 77. Sure, that’s not as high as many other scores from 2023 in Nintendo’s lineup, but that doesn’t mean it’s a bad game. Of the 67 reviews, 40 rank in the “positive” category, while the others are in the “mixed” category. So, what are the critics saying about the remake?

With the positive ones, they say the title is a “must-have” for puzzle gamers. Several reviewers praised that Nintendo didn’t just make a visual remake but added new worlds, multiplayer features, and other modes to help bolster the reasons gamers should get it. Many noted that everything they loved about the GBA version is present in the Switch version, and they’re happy that its puzzle-solving goodness is on display once more.

As for the downsides, many note that it’s odd that this GBA remake is getting a full price tag, in this case, $50. The original title was $30, and while there are upgrades, many felt the game was still “too short” or even “too simple” to justify that price hike. Others questioned why we even needed this remake versus, say, an entirely new title that could’ve further justified the price.

The irony of some of those statements is that not everyone played the original GBA title, so this is their first experience with it. Plus, it could lead to new games on the Switch’s follow-up system should the sales be good. Sometimes, you need to go backward before you can go forward.

Furthermore, given what’s going on with Microsoft and Sony regarding their 1st party games and all that’s NOT happening with them, seeing Nintendo crank out 1st party games, even if they’re remakes of much older titles, shows their commitment to their system.

The game will be released on Friday on the Nintendo Switch.