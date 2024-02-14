WWE 2K24 Devs Confirms Several WrestleMania Matches

Update:

Here are what some players had to say about the recent WWE 2K24 trailer drop.

Seeing Fiend in the game & showcase puts a smile on my face. R.I.P Bray. shawnmichaels568 – YouTube Comment

This is incredible. Multiple faces of Bray, multiple Cena’s, new Roddy Piper model, old school Rock, new retro HBK, potentially Ken Shamrock, George Steele, Miss Elizabeth, all the FIRE new attires, and an updated Austin. WE. ARE. SO. BACK. theaceofdymondz – YouTube Comment

LFG we’re getting Eddie vs Kurt, Austin vs Rock and Cena vs Wyatt!!! I NEED THE GAME NOW. kadharefinley224 – YouTube Comment

WWE 2K24 is coming out into the marketplace next month. If you’re a fan of the video games released under the WWE banner, then you know that some of the installments feature a showcase. This showcase is typically a highlight of a specific wrestler. You’ll get to relive their storyline and play some of the highs and lows of their career. But in this particular installment, we’ll get a different kind of showcase. Rather than focusing on a specific wrestler, we’re getting a showcase of WrestleMania.

WrestleMania is one of the WWE’s most significant events and has been around for decades. Each year, this event focuses on a few matches that typically build up throughout the year. With WWE 2K24 you’ll get a look at several iconic matches from the decades worth of WrestleMania events. Today, thanks to 2K, we’re finding out some of the confirmed matches that will be featured.

WWE 2K24 Showcase Confirmed Matches

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat w/ George “The Animal” Steele vs. “Macho Man” Randy Savage w/ Miss Elizabeth – WrestleMania III

Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant w/ Bobby “The Brain” Heenan – WrestleMania III

“Ravishing” Rick Rude w/ Bobby “The Brain” Heenan vs. Ultimate Warrior – WrestleMania V

Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. “Rowdy” Roddy Piper – WrestleMania VII

Razor Ramon vs. Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania X

Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin – WrestleMania 13

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. The Rock – WrestleMania X-Seven

Eddie Guerrero vs. Kurt Angle – WrestleMania XX

The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania 25

Seth Rollins vs Randy Orton – WrestleMania 31

Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair – WrestleMania 35

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena in a Firefly Funhouse match – WrestleMania 36

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens – WrestleMania 38

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair – WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes – WrestleMania 39

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka – WrestleMania 39

It’s worth noting that this is not the final list. There are more matches that will be featured as well, but this is just what the developers are confirming right now. It’s noted that players will get to unlock each match as they progress. So, you’ll need to go through each match in succession.

Of course, outside of the showcase mode, you’ll find other matches to take place, including the likes of special guest referee, ambulance match, and casket match, to name a few. Fortunately, we don’t have to wait too long before the game is available. Players can pick up WWE 2K24 on March 8, 2024. When the game is released, you’ll find it available for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.