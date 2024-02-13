Sons of the Forest Is Leaving Early Access This Month

After its success with The Forest, the developers have brought out a successor. Sons of the Forest looks to revamp the gameplay experience, offering players another thrilling game with more horror, crafting, and exploration. Since its release, Sons of the Forest has been available through early access, but now the developers are ready to launch it fully into the marketplace.

Today, we’re getting word, thanks to a report from Gematsu, that Sons of the Forest will be available on February 22, 2024. This will put the game version to 1.0, and IGN has released a new trailer highlighting the upcoming launch. Of course, since this game has been available through early access, players already have a good idea of what to expect. You’re just now seeing the developers get the game at a point where they are ready to exit out of its early access status.

For those who are a little more unaware, Sons of the Forest follows the players on a mission to locate a missing billionaire. Your search takes you to a remote island where you discover a mutated cannibalistic tribe inhabiting the island. Your goal is now to survive the island by exploring the area, gathering resources, crafting weapons, and fending off the hostile beasts.

This game also doesn’t directly tell you what to do. There are no NPCs or quests to take on. It’s up to you what to do in this world. Ultimately, survival is key, which means building up structures, crafting weapons, dealing with the changing seasons, maintaining your vitals, and fighting back against the mutated creatures.

Fortunately, the Sons of the Forest is available to enjoy either as a solo experience or with friends through co-op gameplay. That should help keep your defenses up and share some fun during your explorations. Again, players who want to enjoy this game now can do so through early access on Steam. Otherwise, the full launch will be available on February 22, 2024. In the meantime, as we mentioned, there was a new trailer drop where you can view the footage in the video embedded below. Furthermore, players interested in the first game can find The Forest available on both the PC and PlayStation 4 platforms.