WWE 2K24 Announced With A Focus On WrestleMania’s History

If you’re a fan of WWE, then get ready for a new installment of the WWE 2K franchise. Today, we got the reveal of WWE 2K24 and some details about what to expect and who is featured on the covers for the editions being released. For starters, the focus of this installment is the history of WrestleMania. Past installments typically focus on a particular wrestler’s career and their highlights during a run in the WWE. However, it seems like we have a timespan of forty years to focus on as we take a look at some of the iconic moments of WrestleMania.

WWE 2K24 will also have a few different editions to pick through, so we can share a few highlights that might entice the purchase. The standard edition will feature The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes on the cover. For players that preorder a copy of this standard edition, you’ll get two alternate versions of Cody Rhodes, which is The Undashing Masked Cody, along with Stardust. Meanwhile, there is the added edition of 1976’s Dusty Rhodes and Billy Graham.

Furthermore, the Deluxe Edition will feature a cover of Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. With this edition, players will get the preorder bonus of the standard edition along with a season pass to all five post-launch DLC packs. Additionally, you’ll find some alternate attires for the likes of Bianca and Rhea.

Lastly, there is the Forty Years of Wrestlemania Edition. With this edition, you’ll gain the content from the previous two editions mentioned, alternate attires for a variety of wrestlers from past WrestleMania matches, and the instant unlocking of all playable Showcase characters.

For those of you looking for something new, WWE 2K24 will include four new chaotic match types. These matches include a Special Guest Referee, an Ambulance Match, a Casket Match, and a Gauntlet Match. A Backstage Brawl also features four-player support and new interactive environment elements. Likewise, there is a bump up in the Royal Rumble, which will now support up to eight players online. Players can still expect the past match types to be featured, including matches like WarGames, Extreme Rules, Hell in a Cell, TLC, and more.

Players interested in picking up the game can expect it to become available starting March 5, 2024. You’ll find the game available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC platforms when it is released. In the meantime, you can check out the game trailer in the video we have embedded below.