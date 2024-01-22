Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Will Feature The Joker In Season 1

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is arriving in the marketplace next month, so quite a few fans eagerly await to check this game out. With that said, this game made some fans skeptical about its release. It’s a live service title that typically means battle passes and additional content locked behind paywalls. But in a new post and a behind-the-scenes video, it looks like this game will feature plenty of content ready for players to enjoy for free. Included is the addition of the Joker.

Rocksteady is working hard to deliver this new game into the marketplace. After their time with the Batman Arkham franchise, you’ll find that the developers are not yet done with the DC Comics universe. Instead, we’re getting a title focused around Task Force X, as you follow Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, and King Shark as they undergo their most difficult mission yet. The Justice League has been brainwashed, and you’re sent out to stop the group from wreaking havoc under the orders of Brainiac. However, when the storyline ends, you’ll find Rocksteady Studios will have even more in store for players.

It’s noted that each season will come with new content and storylines to progress through. Each will be readily available for players who purchase a copy of the game. The DC Comics universe is massive, but to give Rocksteady Studios a bit of their own spin, the developers are using alternate universes that are connected thanks to Brainiac. As a result, the developers have revealed that one of the new additions you can expect post-launch for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is the return of Joker.

However, don’t get too excited, as we’re not resurrecting Joker from the Arkham universe. Instead, Joker was deceased for several years. So we’re getting a Joker pulled in from another universe. In this Joker’s universe, he was already a member of Task Force X. You’ll also find him younger and haven’t quite reached that infamous villain recognition. As a result, the developers described him as looking to still find himself and where he belongs. Of course, the developers will still keep things under wraps for now. We still have to get through the main campaign before we access Joker and the narrative that will come alongside this new playable character addition.

For those interested, the first season doesn’t drop until March of this year. But with it, we can expect new boss fights, Joker, new DC villain-themed weapons, a new playable environment, and more. As for the main game, you’ll find Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, available on February 2, 2024. You’ll be able to pick up the game on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms when it is released.