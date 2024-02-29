Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’s Launch Trailer Teases You-Know-What

Of course they were going to focus on that.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is now available on PlayStation 5, and Square Enix knew exactly how to get fans excited.

In the official launch trailer, they teased that thing that every fan remembers about Final Fantasy VII. For the sake of those players who are too young to have played the original, and are experiencing its story for the first time, we won’t spoil it here. But we will have to point out it would be surprising for gamers to miss this as it is one of the most famous moments in video games.

PlayStation 5 owners do have a lot to look forward to with this title. As explained in this PlayStation Blog, Square Enix made this title with none of the constraints that Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade had. That is to say, since Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade was made for the PlayStation 4 first and then ported to the PlayStation 5, it was designed to perform better on the new console, rather than take full advantage of the new platform’s capabilities.

So, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth was built from the ground up to take full advantage of the capabilities of the PlayStation 5. That includes the SSD, and perhaps more pertinent to everyone rushing to download it now, its ability to play compressed games. And it really needs it.

Square Enix ended up making Final Fantasy VII Rebirth a staggering 145 GB download. We discuss how that adds up with Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade in the link, but suffice to say fans may have to commit to making their PlayStation 5 their official Final Fantasy VII Rebirth console, as they can’t keep that many other games with it.

Now, fans do have the option to buy this title physically, and for this game, there is actually a good case to buy physical. It’s true that it’s more convenient to get most games as a digital download, but in this case, the game literally threatens to take over your PlayStation 5 storage. On physical, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will still occupy two discs, but if you’re playing in a place where download speeds are lousy and/or expensive, this is likely the only way you can even play the game.

Now, we had reported on a last minute defect that mixed up the covers of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’s data disc and play disc, but it’s really mostly an inconvenience. It’s really worth considering playing the game this way, but however you choose to get it, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is already a GOTY contender given its critical buzz.

You can watch the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth launch trailer below.