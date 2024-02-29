EA Is Still Making Star Wars Jedi 3, Black Panther, & Iron Man Games

It's the rare good news we can get out of EA today.

While EA has shared some dire news today, it turns out there are still a few licensed games that we can look forward to from the company.

As reported by Tech4Gamers, the third Star Wars Jedi game, as well as the Black Panther and Iron Man games, are still in production from the company.

While the Star Wars Jedi games have been successes for Respawn and EA, there was some doubts as to whether the franchise was going to continue. Shortly after the release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the head dev on the franchise, Stig Rasmussen, left the company.

Stig had publicly expressed his intention to make the Star Wars Jedi game series a trilogy, matching the format of the Star Wars movies themselves. But with Stig gone, it wasn’t as clear where EA was going to go with the franchise. Now, we know that EA and Respawn will go ahead with a third game, but perhaps without Stig at the helm, they might try to keep it going beyond a trilogy. It’s easy to take this for granted, but this is the first time EA has confirmed the next Star Wars Jedi game.

The Iron Man game was announced in September 2021. As of February 2022, it officially entered production by EA Motive. Now that name may or may not ring a bell for gamers, but for those who need a quick reminder, here’s the games they have made so far:

Star Wars Battlefront II

Star Wars Squadrons

Dead Space (2023)

The studio was founded by Jade Raymond, and clearly has the chops to make a game worthy of Robert Downey Junior’s most famous role. Motive announced that it would be an action adventure game in both first-person and third-person, and the fact that it’s still going after two years in development is likely a good sign.

We don’t know as much about Black Panther’s studio. Cliffhanger Games was founded by EA themselves to work on this title first. EA made the official announcement of this project on June 2023 so its production is likely to be a year later than Iron Man. Even without any frame of reference for how good a studio Cliffhanger is, we can take the fact that EA has confirmed it is still coming as a positive.

EA pledged they would be focusing on their dependable annualized sports titles in the near future, but it’s good that they are willing to make exceptions for these projects. They must be turning out very well if EA decided their potential success is high enough to make their licenses with Disney worth it.

So, that’s some positive news we can take from this day that we hope EA can pay off in the coming years.