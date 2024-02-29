505 Games Reportedly Closing Offices

You don’t have to look very hard to see the gaming industry’s fluctuation. There has been a barrage of layoffs, game cancellations, and studio closures. We dread writing about it, but today, we have another round of office closures. This time, the offices being closed down come from 505 Games.

Today, Gameractor has unveiled that a few offices are being closed down from 505 Games. These offices will be closed in Germany, Spain, and France. So far, according to reports, there are only ten employees that will be affected. However, this is not the only downsizing news we’ve heard from 505 Games. Last year, news came out that 30% of its staff would have to deal with layoffs.

So, it would seem that this is just the ongoing process of making some restructuring efforts within the company. Apparently, the offices that are being closed are mainly dealing with marketing, communications, and relations. Still, this is a hit, and we’re not sure if that will be the end of restructuring for 505 Games as, again, we’re dealing with these layoffs throughout the industry.

After all, we have several reports from this week that we can point to, all of which deal with the same kind of issue. Some examples include Sony PlayStation laying off 900 employees, EA closing down Ridgeline Games, and EA revealing that they would be laying off 5% of their workforce on top of game cancellations. So 505 Games is by far not the only company dealing with this issue within the video game industry.

Meanwhile, we had some other 505 Games related news yesterday. If you haven’t heard the news, then 505 Games has recently sold the rights to Control. Remedy Entertainment now has complete control of the IP, no pun intended, and that goes for the upcoming Control 2 and Condor project.

That ultimately means Remedy Entertainment can self-publish or work with another publisher when it comes to future project releases for the IP. Meanwhile, the purchase also put EUR 17 million into the pockets of 505 Games. As for Control 2, there hasn’t been any new information released yet on what this next installment will entail.