MW3 and Warzone – The Walking Dead: Fear the Living Event Rewards

If you happen to be a Call of Duty fan that enjoys The Walking Dead, then you’re in luck. The launch of Season 2 saw Rick Grimes join the base and Black Cell battle pass, allowing players to take to the battlefield as the show’s protagonist. However, the crossover hasn’t stopped there, as The Walking Dead: Fear the Living event is live in MW3 and Warzone and it requires you to stay human.

Following suit of previous events, you must rack up XP to make progress towards the ten rewards that are on the line, with the ultimate prize being a weapon camo.

MW3 and Warzone The Walking Dead: Fear the Living rewards

Here are all the rewards that feature in the event, as well as how much XP you need to acquire each one.

The Brave Man weapon sticker (10,000 XP)

(10,000 XP) Double XP token (22,250 XP)

(22,250 XP) Red Machete large decal (37,250 XP)

(37,250 XP) Double Weapon XP token (55,650 XP)

(55,650 XP) Lucille weapon charm (78,150 XP)

(78,150 XP) Carl’s Favorite large decal (105,750 XP)

(105,750 XP) Sheriff Deputy Rick emblem (139,500 XP)

(139,500 XP) Don’t Open, Dead Inside calling card (181,000 XP)

(181,000 XP) Double Battle Pass XP token (231,650 XP)

(231,650 XP) Barbed and Dangerous camo (293,750 XP)

Staying on theme, the featured operator for this event is The Walking Dead’s Michonne. The skin is part of a bundle, costing 2,400 Call of Duty points and it includes a range of other cosmetics which are three weapon blueprints, a large decal, weapon sticker, weapon charm, and a devastating finishing move. Equipping the operator will see you earn extra XP towards the event.

With that being said, it appears that the development team has been listening to player feedback, as the total XP needed to complete the event is significantly less than what we’ve seen in the past. During the Year of the Dragon event that took place at the beginning of February, a whopping 573,500 XP was needed to earn the final reward, the Dragon Scales camo. This sparked complaints on social media by players who thought the rewards were too much of a grind in such a little timeframe.

The Walking Dead: Fear the Living event will conclude on March 6, 2024, so make sure you grab all the goodies by playing your favorite MW3 and Warzone modes!