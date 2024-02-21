MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Maglift Kit

A new week means there’s a new aftermarket part to unlock in MW3 and Warzone and this time, it’s the JAK Maglift Kit. It’s compatible with the Haymaker shotgun and will allow you to sweep through close-quarter battles.

By completing any of the five challenges listed below, you can unlock and use the attachment in either multiplayer, zombies, or battle royale modes.

More Call of Duty guides

MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Limb Ripper | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Cryptid Bootcamp Event Rewards | Call of Duty: Warzone – Fortune’s Keep Ranked Play Ruleset | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the RAM-9 Submachine Gun | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the BP50 Assault Rifle | Call of Duty: Warzone – All Zombies Power-Ups in Season 2 | Call of Duty: Warzone – Rogue Signal Public Event Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Hordepoint Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Team Gun Game Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Warzone – Season 2 Ranked Play Rewards | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Season 2 Ranked Play Rewards | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Urgent Business Blueprint | Call of Duty: Warzone – All Urzikstan Nuke Rewards | Call of Duty: Warzone – How to get a Nuke and Complete the Champion’s Quest in Urzikstan | Call of Duty: Warzone – Night Vision Gulag Public Event Explained | MW3 and Warzone: How to get The Boys Weapon Blueprint | Call of Duty: Warzone- How to Level Up Weapons Fast |

How to unlock the JAK Maglift Kit in MW3 and Zombies

Multiplayer

Get 30 Operator Barebones Kills with the Haymaker

Get 20 Operator Hipfire Kills with Recommended Pistols

Get 10 Operator Point Blank Kills with Recommended Shotguns

Get 5 Operator Triple Kills with Recommended Shotguns

Get 2 Operator Kills with 1 Magazine 10 Times with Recommended LMGs

Get 2 Operator Kills with 1 Magazine 20 times with Recommended Marksman Rifles

Get 7 Operator Longshot Kills with Recommended Shotguns

Zombies

Get 250 Critical Kills with a Recommended Shotgun

Get 100 Critical Mercenary Kills with a Recommended Marksman Rifle

Get 10 Kills without being hit 20 times with a Recommended Shotgun

Get 25 Hellhound Kills with the Haymaker

Get 150 Kills with a Recommended Shotgun at Legendary Rarity

Get 300 Kills in Full-Auto Fire Mode with a Recommended Weapon

Get 50 Mercenary Kills with a Recommended Pistol

How to unlock the JAK Maglift Kit in Warzone

Battle Royale

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the North-West Region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo)

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the Southern Region (City, Suburbs, Manor)

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the Eastern Region (Military Base or Farms)

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the Central Region (Old Town or Lowtown)

In Warzone, place in the top 10 5 times

In Warzone, open 50 Loot Caches

In Warzone, complete 15 Contracts

The next set of challenges will go live on February 28, with yet another reward up for grabs.