Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Getting New Suits and Features Alongside Next Update

Since its launch, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has been one of the best titles on the PlayStation 5. It’s also been the best-selling title on the PS5 as it’s crossed over 10 million units sold in less than four months, which is very impressive. The game had incredible graphics, improved gameplay for bother Peter Parker and Miles Morales, the arrival of new villains like Kraven and Venom, and so on. However, after they beat the game, players wanted a new challenge, and Insomniac Games promised a New Game+ mode would be coming. As you now know, that’ll happen on March 7th. However, that’s not all that Insomniac is bringing to the table.

As detailed on the PlayStation Blog, Insomniac Games talked about the special suits that’ll be dropped alongside Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 next update. These suits come from multiple different sources, and they’re quite proud of them:

“We’ve added suit styles for several of Peter’s symbiote story suits in the game, allowing you to further customize your look if you play and unlock them via New Game+ Ultimate Levels. And yes, you’ll be able to set which color your symbiote abilities are as well. But we couldn’t just stop at new styles – we know how much you all love when we add suits with no additional cost to the game. You’re in luck – we’ve brought Marvel’s Hellfire Gala suits to the game for both Peter and Miles. Peter sports the design created by Russell Dauterman, and Miles gets his iconic look from Bernard Chang’s gorgeous Hellfire Gala variant cover for Miles Morales: Spider-Man #8.”

So you’ll be looking fly no matter how you dress in New York City. However, they didn’t stop there. The update will also improve Photo Mode, where you’ll now be able to do “Action Figure Mode” and put stickers on your photos to make them pop even more.

Accessibility was also something that they wanted to improve with the new update:

“We’ve added Audio Descriptions and Screen Reader to the game. We know that these features were highly anticipated, and we’re thankful to the community for giving us a little extra time to ensure they were polished and ready to be released. We also have additional features like Cinematic Captions and High Contrast Outlines, among several new features added to this update.”

Finally, there will be some paid content coming via a special collaboration with Gameheads. These “Fly ‘N Fresh” suits for Peter and Miles won’t just be flashy, but Sony and Insomniac will donate the money you spend on the paid content to Gameshead’s mission to support low-income youth. Full details on the blog!