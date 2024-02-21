Rise of the Ronin Drops Special Video About Its Expansive World

Team Ninja is known for its action-packed titles filled with intense gameplay and lots of enemies to fight. Their next significant title is Rise of the Ronin, a game with a more historical approach narrative-wise. You’ll be set in a key part of Japan’s history, where internal struggles and external influences threaten to rip the land apart. You will play a Ronin, a Samurai without a master, who must travel the land and influence it in his own way to steer the nation to where you feel is best. Today, a special video highlighted their take on Japan and the beauty that lies within it.

As you’ll see in the video below, you can “traverse the landscape” in various ways, including having a flying machine on your back that can help you sail across cities and even across the water! If you want, you can even fly in the air and then seamlessly drop down onto a horse to travel on without missing a second. This will open up possibilities for you and likely will get you access to areas that you can’t get to on foot. So, you’ll want to take advantage of this ability and others that come along with it, such as a special grappling hook you can use to latch onto objects and pull you closer to them!

The more you play, the more you’ll get to “Experience Bakumatsu Japan” and its cities. You’ll get to travel to places like Edo, Kyoto, and Yokohama. Each place has not only an expansive city to enjoy but landscapes that surround them and spots to explore as well. Furthermore, thanks to the power of the PlayStation 5, you’ll see each location in stunning detail and with seamless transition. Don’t be afraid to just spend time there and absorb the beauty that lies within this ancient version of Japan.

But there’s more than just beauty to find in this land, for Rise of the Ronin gives you “freedom to roam” and partake in side quests as you go about your journey. For example, there will be the opportunity to find cats scattered throughout the landscape. Oh, and yes, you can pick them up and hold them. There are also shrines that you can go and pray at, people to interact with, mini-games to challenge yourself at, and more!

Plus, there will be plenty of enemies to battle when the game arrives on March 22nd!