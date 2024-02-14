Insomniac Games Reveals Marvel’s Spider-Man Franchise Has Crossed Several Milestones

The history of superhero video games isn’t as straightforward as you might think. Like every other genre of title, there are several “great successes,” and then there are those that were just cash grabs that shouldn’t have been made. However, when Insomniac Games got the touch to make the Marvel’s Spider-Man series for PlayStation, fans had high hopes, and those hopes weren’t misplaced! When the original title came out on PS4, it was a revelation. It matched the quality and skill that Batman had gotten when Rocksteady made his original titles for his trilogy, and the sky seemed to be the limit!

Then, they made a “side story” starring Miles Morales to help kick off the PS5. While not as good, it was another hint of things to come, and it did set up many things. Finally, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 came out last October and kept the ball rolling by bringing both Spider-Men together to take on Kraven, Venom, and others. We already know that the sequel on PS5 did incredible and is the fastest-selling game in the console’s history for 1st party titles. Now, though, we have heard from Insomniac Games themselves, and they have some interesting news to share:

Today, we're honored to celebrate an amazing milestone: Marvel's #SpiderMan2PS5 has surpassed 10 million units sold, bringing the game series sales to an astounding 50 million units! 🎉



Thank you for the support and making this spectacular journey possible! #BeGreaterTogether 🕷 pic.twitter.com/zvBrjU8mba — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) February 14, 2024

How’s that for a reveal? There’s plenty to unpack here, so we’ll go step by step. First, the reveal that the newest game has crossed ten million sold on the PS5 is impressive. It did five million within its first week, meaning sales have been steady ever since, which is appropriate for a game of its caliber.

Then, the lifetime sales of the series are also impressive. Granted, these numbers aren’t just for the PS4/PS5 releases but the PC ports that the games also got. Sony has been slowly doing that with their games, and it appears to be continuing.

Regardless, with the success of reaching such a milestone, it’s impossible not to think that Insomniac Games isn’t already going full-tilt on a third title. Yes, the leak did indicate that it was coming alongside several other projects, but this is the one that many will want to see for various reasons. First, there’s potential for ANOTHER Spider-Man persona to arrive and help out the original two; plus, there’s been a slow building up of Green Goblin as a villain, so it might be his time to shine at last.

That being said, we can’t say for certain when that will arrive, and we know Insomniac won’t release that next entry until it’s ready.