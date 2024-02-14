PlayStation Announces Planet Of The Discounts Sale Promo

We don’t have to tell you this, but video games can be expensive. It’s not cheap to pick up the latest releases, and with this latest generation of console platforms, we saw a price hike. New AAA titles will cost you $69.99 here in the States. So, knowing what games to set aside on the back burner and which to purchase on day one is pretty crucial. Fortunately, sales are going on regularly to save you a bit of money, including one unveiled today by PlayStation.

Sony PlayStation has taken to their X social media account and shared a brand new sale with their followers. As mentioned, sales are going on regularly, so anytime we can share about an official sale that can save you a good bit of money, we try to highlight it. Today, as mentioned, Sony PlayStation revealed that they have released a new Planet of the Discounts sale promo.

Discover new worlds in PlayStation Store's Planet of the Discounts promo https://t.co/oMVgsvq2cy pic.twitter.com/XnTxc5DGzz — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 14, 2024

This sale promo will offer you a ton of different games being discounted across both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation. Additionally, outside of just video games, there are discounts on various in-game purchases that are being discounted. But we’ll highlight just some of the full games being discounted right now.

Sony PlayStation Planet of the Discounts Sale Highlights

God of War Ragnarok $39.89/$29.99

Lies of P $44.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $19.99

Dying Light 2 Stay Human $29.99

Horizon Forbidden West $29.99/$19.99

Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name $34.99

A Way Out $5.99

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot $14.99

Far Cry 5 $8.99

Watch Dogs: Legion $8.99

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $14.99

Returnal $29.39

South Park: The Fractured But Whole $12.49

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition $9.99

Doom $3.99

Firewatch $3.99

Alien: Isolation $10.19

The Evil Within 2 $7.99

Again, this is just a small highlight of some of the games you can pick up at a discount. You’ll want to look through the sale yourself, as the full game offers right now exceed 1,000 games. That’s not counting the expansions and other in-game purchases that are on sale. Fortunately, you have some time to look through the sale. Currently, the Planet of the Discounts promo will be available until February 28, 2024. So, if you’re looking for something new to play this weekend, a game to add to your backlog, or something just to tie you over until that next major release on your radar, give this sale promo a shot.