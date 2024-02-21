Hi-Fi Rush Heading To PlayStation 5 Next Month

It was a busy month for Microsoft. Earlier in the month, a nonstop barrage of rumors flooded the web suggesting Microsoft was exiting the Xbox exclusivity market. This led to numerous exclusive franchises being ported over to competitor platforms. That all started with Hi-Fi Rush being all but confirmed to be landing on competitor platforms. However, Microsoft’s Xbox team went online to clear the air, alerting fans that they only had four game franchises that would see a launch on competitor platforms.

Today, during the Nintendo Direct, it was confirmed that Obsidian Entertainment’s Pentiment and Grounded would be coming to the Nintendo Switch. However, PlayStation 5 was not left without as it was recently unveiled that HiFi Rush would be coming to the platform next month. But this announcement looks to have been made prematurely. The video which confirmed the game was coming to the console on the Bethesda LATAM YouTube channel had quickly been deleted.

That didn’t stop news from quickly circulating online, as the video suggested this game would be landing in the marketplace on March 18, 2024. We’re finding this trailer was released early, thanks to a report from Gematsu. Of course, fans are waiting for another statement confirming that this date is still intact. After all, the video was deleted, and there could be a sudden change in when this game would be landing on the PlayStation 5. It would also be interesting to see if Hi-Fi Rush also lands on the Nintendo Switch the same day.

Unfortunately, Hi-Fi Rush wasn’t among the games unveiled today during the Nintendo Direct. As mentioned, Xbox did come out this month to confirm that four games are coming to rival platforms. These once-Xbox console exclusives are not heavy-hitting franchises, so don’t expect big names like Halo or Starfield to suddenly find themselves on the PlayStation 5. Instead, we know that the four games confirmed would be two community-driven games and two smaller niche titles.

So, thanks to the video drop that came out from Bethesda, we now know the three games coming out from Microsoft’s exclusivity catalog are Hi-Fi Rush, Grounded, and Pentiment. So now we’re left waiting on what the last exclusive game will be that will broaden its audience reach. For now, while we don’t have the official PlayStation 5 trailer drop yet, you can find our Before You Buy video coverage on the game in the video below.