4 Former Xbox Exclusives Are Coming To Rival Platforms

It was a hectic last week when news broke online that Microsoft was planning to bring the Xbox exclusives to other rival platforms. That flooded the web quickly, making Xbox fans hesitant on a bright outlook for the community. Fortunately, Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, took to the internet and confirmed that a presentation would be coming this week to clear the air.

The short presentation was aired already on YouTube, and with it came confirmation that four Xbox exclusives will be coming to a rival platform. Now, don’t get too excited as the information was vague, and there wasn’t confirmation on what exactly is coming to these platforms. Instead, Phil stated that the games that are not coming to rival platforms are Starfield and the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which was heavily rumored to be among the upcoming exclusive breakers.

Instead, Phil noted that the coming games are narrowed down to four titles. There are no plans besides those four to be added to rival platforms. Likewise, the decisions made for Xbox are always on establishing the brand’s long-term health. While we didn’t get any specifically named titles that would be coming to the rival platforms, it was noted that two of the games will be community-driven.

The other two games that are coming to rival platforms are noted to be smaller in nature. That would mean we’re getting two niche games from the mix that were not necessarily platform-exclusive titles. You can speculate what games these might be, but Phil noted that there are marketing plans with the teams on when they will be announced for the rival platforms. So, for now, it’s going to be a waiting game.

With that said, there was confirmation that these games are at least one year old and have reached their full potential. Now, they are also games that Xbox hopes to continue supporting, which could mean more content for the community-driven titles and new installments for the niche games. Meanwhile, there are plans to make other similar games later potentially. So, adding these titles is a means to support the teams and the Xbox brand further.

If you didn’t catch the podcast stream that helped highlight plans for Xbox going forward, you can do so in the video below. This will offer you more insight into the future plans for Xbox and clear up the air from the slew of rumors that flooded the web last week.