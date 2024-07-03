More Activision Blizzard Titles Are Reportedly Coming Soon For Xbox Game Pass Subscribers

When Microsoft first unveiled its bid to acquire Activision Blizzard, it made massive headlines. Not only did this cost Microsoft a behemoth amount of money, but there was plenty of pushback. At the center of the fear behind this move was that Microsoft would make Call of Duty an exclusive franchise. But that has since been debunked, and now Microsoft owns Activision Blizzard. What is surprising right now is the lack of Activision Blizzard games for the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

We knew all first-party Microsoft games would be featured on Xbox Game Pass. However, we understand that it does take time for some of these recently acquired franchises to actually show up for the service. Right now, we have Diablo IV, but there are a ton of other games that could be featured. According to a report from Windows Central, some of those games could be coming our way very soon.

It’s noted on the report that Windows Central sources corroborated a recent claim from leaker eXtas1s. The leaker noted that Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy will be the next Xbox Game Pass addition from the Activision Blizzard lineup. Unfortunately, that game won’t make it out this month if the report proves true. Instead, it’s noted that we’ll see this title land on the service sometime in August.

However, it’s also noted that there are other games coming, but not within the same month. Those games include Tony Hawk 1+2 remake and Spyro Reignited Trilogy. Of course, we already know that the next mainline Call of Duty title, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, will be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch. That title is set to release on October 25, 2024.

Meanwhile, we know that there is a ton of anticipation over previously released Call of Duty games to land on Xbox Game Pass. It might be that Microsoft is aiming to slowly add these games into the mix rather than just dropping the entire catalog at once. Still, we have no indication quite yet as to when these games will arrive. We already know what is coming our way for the first wave of this month, which you can read about right here. But you won’t find any Call of Duty or other Activision Blizzard games included in the mix.