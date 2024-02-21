FromSoftware Thrilled To See Fans Continue Support For Bloodborne

Bloodborne fans have continued to support the game since its release. So many voices have been crying out for a remastered or even a remake at this point. Currently, FromSoftware’s game remains just a PlayStation 4 release, but despite not hearing anything official about another release, the developers have noted that they are hearing the fans’ reception for this game.

FromSoftware has moved on since the launch of its Bloodborne title. In fact, they have found massive success with one of their latest releases, Elden Ring. This game took the world by storm, and players are continuing to log into the game regularly. But just today, we had a gameplay trailer drop for Elden Ring’s upcoming DLC expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree. While the focus might be on getting this DLC out the door, Eurogamer managed to speak with FromSoftware’s head, Hidetaka Miyazaki.

During their conversation, the topic of a Bloodborne remake came up. Miyazaki noted that the developers hold the title very dearly, just like fans, and he’s happy to see that so many people are still passionate about the game. Regarding remakes, the famed developer noted that there are things developers can achieve on new hardware, such as rendering specific expressions. It’s with this hardware upgrade that players can sometimes appreciate the game even more.

Put simply, it makes me very happy to see it’s a title with a lot of specific memories, both for me and the staff who worked on it. And when we see those passionate voices in the community, of course it makes us feel thrilled, it makes us feel very fortunate to have that and to have those memories. Hidetaka Miyazaki – Eurogamer

Unfortunately, there’s no word just yet on whether there will be a Bloodborne remake or remastered edition. However, it’s reassuring that FromSoftware knows fans are still in love with Bloodborne, and it could likely be another hit if a new release does end up coming out into the marketplace. But for now the focus again is on the latest upcoming release, Shadow of the Erdtree.

Elden Ring is about to have a new resurgence of fans this June. During the gameplay trailer release, we got a new look into the Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay. But outside of the gameplay footage, we know that this expansion will be dropped on June 21, 2024. Of course, there are no unexpected delays that might push this game back into development. While we wait for more official Bloodborne news, you can check out a trailer of the game in the video embedded below.