Call of Duty Warzone: How to Complete The Dragon Stirs Easter Egg

Call of Duty Warzone has brought back the Fortune’s Keep map for its Resurgence mode and it contains several new easter eggs for players to discover. One of these secrets is part of The Dragon Stirs map event which will have players traveling all across the island map as they complete multiple tasks to set off an explosive surprise that everyone on the island gets to enjoy. The team that sets off this easter egg not only gives all the players a nice surprise but also gets a unique weapon camo that you will want to show off on the battlefield. So, allow us to show you how to get this easter egg done and awaken the fiery dragon.

Power the Lighthouse

This Easter Egg tasks players with powering a beam of light from the Lighthouse found at the eponymous Point of Interest in Sector G6 and reflecting it off mirrors all the way to The Keep POI in F3. Before proceeding, we want to clarify that these steps can be done in any order, but only the team that completes the connections from the Lighthouse to The Keep will complete this challenge. So, we will approach this from the light’s starting point to the end at The Keep, but as you attempt this easter egg, be aware of any other players that are trying also to get it done.

Head to the Lighthouse and find a gas canister that will spawn at the start of every match on Fortune’s Keep. There are a total of six locations where this canister can be found.

Cannister Locations:

In the corner just outside a small building to the northwest of the lighthouse.

Another is found right at the base of the lighthouse next to a car.

One can be found on this beach to the southwest of the lighthouse.

On the dock along the same beach to find a gas canister.

The next one is inside the building to the east of the lighthouse.

Our final one is on these barrels on a small walkway to the northeast.

Once you find the canister, take it to the top of the lighthouse and use it to fuel a generator. This will activate a light light from the tower. You can stop the light by interacting with the controls along the wall. Stop the light just as it passes the metal beam facing the direction of the Ground Zero POI which is around 295 on your compass at the top of the screen. You will know that you have done this correctly when you can no longer interact with the controls and the beam permanently stops moving.

Reflect the Light to The Keep

You will now need to visit 3 locations, get mirrors at each of these spots, and place them in bird nests found nearby.

Mirror Locations:

You can find the first mirror at the building in F6 which is part of Ground Zero. Along the cliffside, you will find a tower viewer. Melee the viewer to have it drop the mirror, which is called the “Mysterious Item,” and take it to the roof of the nearby building. You can place the mirror in this bird nest which will reflect the light to the Winery.

Head to the Winery and you will find another tower viewer next to a cafe table in G5. Once again get the mirror from meleeing the viewer and take it to the roof of the Winery. Go to the south end of the roof and place it in the next at the end of the roof to reflect the light towards the Terraces.

Finally, go to the viewer on the wall overlooking the water in E3. Get the mirror and take it to the roof of the church to the southeast of the viewer. Go to the roof and go to the east end of the roof to send the light to The Keep.

This will complete the Easter Egg as a series of fireworks are set off at The Keep with a large firework dragon flying through the air. You will complete the Release the Dragon challenge which will include the exclusive Crimson Wyrm weapon camo which you can apply to each and every one of the weapons in your arsenal.

Again, whoever is the person or team to complete the sequence that connects the Lighthouse to the Keep will be the ones that complete the challenge. So, if you place the first mirror but other players placed the second and third mirror already, you will immediately complete the challenge so be aware of this as you make your way from location to location.