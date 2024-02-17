Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Bounty Mode Explained

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 2 is well underway and players have been hopping into new maps and modes, unlocking the BP50 assault rifle and RAM-9 submachine gun, as well as welcoming back Fortune’s Keep to the Resurgence rotation. Speaking of new game modes, even more are set to arrive with the mid-season update, keeping multiplayer fresh. A Bounty mode will roll out in Modern Warfare 3 and you can learn all the details about it, below.

If you’re a fan of the Call of Duty franchise, it’s likely that you’ve seen this mode before as it has appeared in multiple titles. Even Warzone has a Bounty, so you may already be able to guess what this playlist will entail. However, it has never become a permanent mode, so its likely that it won’t be sticking around for too long in Modern Warfare 3.

How to play the Bounty mode in Modern Warfare 3

The Bounty mode works in a similar way to Team Deathmatch. The main difference is that the player with the most kills from each team will be marked on the mini map as a high value target for everyone to see. The high value target switches between teams after a certain time interval and extra points are awarded when the high value target has been taken out.

The first team to make it to the point limit or the squad that has the most points when the time runs out will be crowned the winners.

The Bounty mode will release as part of the Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Reloaded update which is expected to arrive during the first week of March.