Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Has “Printing Defect” In Japan

Here’s a story that honestly has a bit of “history” attached to it in a way you might not recall. You see, in the earliest days of gaming, the phrase “going gold” meant that you had finished the game and put everything on a literal gold-style disc so you could hand it off to the people making copies of your game and thus get them into the hands of the public. The problem is that if you gave the people the wrong disc? You were screwed. What does that have to do with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth? Well, in Japan, a certain ‘mistake’ has come to life with how the discs were printed.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is a two-disc game. Specifically, there’s a “data disc” that you need to install before playing the game, and then there’s a “play disc” that you use to enjoy the content. So each disc is labeled as such, you dig? The problem? Well, the art that stated which disc is which…was swapped! So the “play disc” art is on the “data disc,” and vice versa! Oops.

Thankfully, Square Enix made a statement about this and posted it on Twitter, saying it was a “defect” in the printing process. The good news is that there’s no indication that this has happened with discs in other regions, but it also hasn’t been confirmed that it HASN’T happened in other regions. So, when you get your physical copy of the title, you might want to ensure right away that everything plays as it’s supposed to:

While the situation will inevitably get resolved, this isn’t the kind of “launch issue” Square Enix desired. Having a buggy issue would’ve been easier to fix and wouldn’t have caused as much frustration. However, based on the reviews for their upcoming title, bugs aren’t likely to be an issue unless something odd happens on launch day.

Speaking of which, that day would be tomorrow! The game is about to release, and gamers are literally counting down the hours until it’s out. The demo they’ve had for a few weeks now has helped stem the tide, but it hasn’t fulfilled them fully. Only the true version of the title can do that, and there’s plenty to anticipate.

Even though this is only “part two” of the remake saga, some big events are going to go down in the game’s story, and as such, players are likely hoping they don’t have to deal with “swapped discs” so that they can go right into playing.